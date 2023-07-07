For the record

Alexandria City Council

Regular Meeting

Monday, July 10

Where: The Mayor and City Council may participate in the City Council meeting remotely via telephone or video. Members of the public may participate via phone or other electronic means. Find more information at www.AlexandriaMN.city/events and click on the meeting date to display the link. If you wish to provide input to city staff and/or elected officials on matters before the City Council, please email publicinput@alexandriamn.city.

7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance, moment of silence, public comment, approve agenda. Consent agenda: Approve minutes for June 26 City Council meeting and June 26 City Council special meeting, approve June bills

7:10 p.m. Public hearing – Tax Increment Financing District No. 66 (GoodNeighbors 2410 Building, LLC)

A. Alexandria Economic Development Authority resolution approving modification of Development District No. 1 and creating Tax Increment Financing District No. 66 (GoodNeighbors 2410 Building LLC)

B. Alexandria City Council resolution approving modification of Development District No. 1 and Creating Tax Increment Financing District No. 66 (GoodNeighbors 2410 Building LLC)

ADVERTISEMENT

C. Resolution approving business subsidy to GoodNeighbors 2410 Building LLC)

7:20 p.m. Elizabeth Wefel: annual presentation from the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities

7:30 p.m. Licenses

A. Transient merchant (temporary vendor) – Beau Coffee Company LLC

7:35 p.m. Ordinance

A. First reading – Ordinance by reference amending City Code Section 10 by addition of 10.34

7:40 p.m. City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven

A. Project updates

7:45 p.m. Mike Weber, Community Development director

A. Subordination of the revolving loan fund for ArtisTree (Tanksley)

7:50 p.m. City Attorney’s items of business

7:55 p.m. City administrator’s items of business

ADVERTISEMENT

8 p.m. Old and other business

8:05 p.m. Adjournment

Note: The Alexandria City Council will convene a special city council meeting at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the following items: Habitat for Humanity tax increment financing project, 2022 budget year in review, adult use cannabis, Runestone Community Center Expansion.

The above items are scheduled as of Wednesday, July 5 and are subject to change.

Douglas County Board of Commissioners

Regular Meeting

Wednesday, July 12

Location: Douglas County Administration Building Board Room, 821 Cedar St., Alexandria

9 a.m. Call to order, approve agenda, approve minutes of June 14 regular meeting, approve minutes of June 14 Board of Appeal & Equalization meeting

9:02 a.m. Troy Wolbersen, sheriff



Resolution – LaGrand donation for search and rescue dive team – action

9:04 a.m. Laurie Bonds, Community Human Services director



ADVERTISEMENT

Approve Land of Dancing Sky Title IIIB grant application – action

9:06 a.m. Mary Skillings, recorder



Approve out-of-state travel – action Marriage officiant filing fee – action

9:16 a.m. Tim Erickson, Public Works director-county engineer



Award bid for State Aid Project 021-624-007 – action Approve engineering contract: Bridge Safety Inspections – action Resolution – 2023 liquid calcium chloride – action Resolution – contract final: Brophy Park Visitor’s Center – action County Ditch No. 3 repair request – action

9:26 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Management director



Final plat – Grandpas Grace – action Final plat – Aloha Acres – action Preliminary plat – Buckskin Park – action Conditional use – David W. and Mary K. Butler – action Conditional use – Buse Properties LLC – action Conditional use – Minnerath Investments LLC – action Conditional use – Minnerath Investments LLC – action Conditional use – County of Douglas – action Restated declaration for Miltona Lakeview Estates – action

9:46 a.m. Emajean Hanson-Ford, executive director, Douglas County Housing and Redevelopment Authority



Douglas County Housing Redevelopment Authority – informational

10:01 a.m. Break

10:06 a.m. Rebecca Lynn Petersen and Greg Wagner, West Central Initiative



West Central Initiative update – informational

10:21 a.m. Vicki Doehling, auditor-treasurer



Request for abatement of late penalty – action Resolution - gambling permit – Red River Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation – Action St Nicholas Church application for 1-4 day temporary on-sale liquor license – action

10:26 a.m. Jill Frisell, finance director



ADVERTISEMENT

Bills – action

10:27 a.m. Board



Per Diems – action

10:32 a.m. Items from the floor – Three Minutes

Adjourn

