For the record
What's coming up for the Alexandria City Council, Douglas County Board
Alexandria City Council
Regular Meeting
Monday, July 10
Where: The Mayor and City Council may participate in the City Council meeting remotely via telephone or video. Members of the public may participate via phone or other electronic means. Find more information at www.AlexandriaMN.city/events and click on the meeting date to display the link. If you wish to provide input to city staff and/or elected officials on matters before the City Council, please email publicinput@alexandriamn.city.
7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance, moment of silence, public comment, approve agenda. Consent agenda: Approve minutes for June 26 City Council meeting and June 26 City Council special meeting, approve June bills
7:10 p.m. Public hearing – Tax Increment Financing District No. 66 (GoodNeighbors 2410 Building, LLC)
A. Alexandria Economic Development Authority resolution approving modification of Development District No. 1 and creating Tax Increment Financing District No. 66 (GoodNeighbors 2410 Building LLC)
B. Alexandria City Council resolution approving modification of Development District No. 1 and Creating Tax Increment Financing District No. 66 (GoodNeighbors 2410 Building LLC)
C. Resolution approving business subsidy to GoodNeighbors 2410 Building LLC)
7:20 p.m. Elizabeth Wefel: annual presentation from the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities
7:30 p.m. Licenses
A. Transient merchant (temporary vendor) – Beau Coffee Company LLC
7:35 p.m. Ordinance
A. First reading – Ordinance by reference amending City Code Section 10 by addition of 10.34
7:40 p.m. City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven
A. Project updates
7:45 p.m. Mike Weber, Community Development director
A. Subordination of the revolving loan fund for ArtisTree (Tanksley)
7:50 p.m. City Attorney’s items of business
7:55 p.m. City administrator’s items of business
8 p.m. Old and other business
8:05 p.m. Adjournment
Note: The Alexandria City Council will convene a special city council meeting at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the following items: Habitat for Humanity tax increment financing project, 2022 budget year in review, adult use cannabis, Runestone Community Center Expansion.
The above items are scheduled as of Wednesday, July 5 and are subject to change.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners
Regular Meeting
Wednesday, July 12
Location: Douglas County Administration Building Board Room, 821 Cedar St., Alexandria
9 a.m. Call to order, approve agenda, approve minutes of June 14 regular meeting, approve minutes of June 14 Board of Appeal & Equalization meeting
9:02 a.m. Troy Wolbersen, sheriff
- Resolution – LaGrand donation for search and rescue dive team – action
9:04 a.m. Laurie Bonds, Community Human Services director
- Approve Land of Dancing Sky Title IIIB grant application – action
9:06 a.m. Mary Skillings, recorder
- Approve out-of-state travel – action
- Marriage officiant filing fee – action
9:16 a.m. Tim Erickson, Public Works director-county engineer
- Award bid for State Aid Project 021-624-007 – action
- Approve engineering contract: Bridge Safety Inspections – action
- Resolution – 2023 liquid calcium chloride – action
- Resolution – contract final: Brophy Park Visitor’s Center – action
- County Ditch No. 3 repair request – action
9:26 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Management director
- Final plat – Grandpas Grace – action
- Final plat – Aloha Acres – action
- Preliminary plat – Buckskin Park – action
- Conditional use – David W. and Mary K. Butler – action
- Conditional use – Buse Properties LLC – action
- Conditional use – Minnerath Investments LLC – action
- Conditional use – Minnerath Investments LLC – action
- Conditional use – County of Douglas – action
- Restated declaration for Miltona Lakeview Estates – action
9:46 a.m. Emajean Hanson-Ford, executive director, Douglas County Housing and Redevelopment Authority
- Douglas County Housing Redevelopment Authority – informational
10:01 a.m. Break
10:06 a.m. Rebecca Lynn Petersen and Greg Wagner, West Central Initiative
- West Central Initiative update – informational
10:21 a.m. Vicki Doehling, auditor-treasurer
- Request for abatement of late penalty – action
- Resolution - gambling permit – Red River Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation – Action
- St Nicholas Church application for 1-4 day temporary on-sale liquor license – action
10:26 a.m. Jill Frisell, finance director
- Bills – action
10:27 a.m. Board
- Per Diems – action
10:32 a.m. Items from the floor – Three Minutes
Adjourn
