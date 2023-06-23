For the record

Alexandria City Council

Regular Meeting

Monday, June 26

Where: The Mayor and City Council may participate in the City Council meeting remotely via telephone or video. Members of the public may participate via phone or other electronic means. Find more information at www.AlexandriaMN.city/events and click on the meeting date to display the link. If you wish to provide input to city staff and/or elected officials on matters before the City Council, please email publicinput@alexandriamn.city.

7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance, moment of silence, public comment, approve agenda. Consent agenda: Approve minutes for June 12 City Council meeting and June 12 City Council special meeting

7:10 p.m. Proclamation: Brett Paradis Day – June 30

7:15 p.m. Tom Olinger, Abdo Eick & Meyers LLP

A. 2022 financial statements

7:35 p.m. Josh Waldorf, ALP Utilities

A. Call for bids for ALP’s 2024 Underground Distribution Improvement Project

7:40 p.m. Licenses

A. Temporary on-sale liquor – Douglas County Car Care Program

B. Temporary on-sale liquor – Alexandria Youth Baseball Association

C. Temporary on-sale liquor – Alexandria Education Foundation

D. Mobile food truck – Sorny B’s Smokin Grill

7:45 p.m. Bill Thoennes, Public Works director-Parks & Facilities

A. Authorization for architectural services at Knute Nelson Memorial Park

7:50 p.m. Runestone Community Center expansion project – Authorization to proceed with schematic design, design development, and construction documents

7:55 p.m. Tim Schoonhoven, city engineer

A. Minnesota Pollution Control Agency grant agreement – Alexandria Southeast Watershed Resiliency Planning Project

B. Engineering agreement – Southeast Watershed Modeling (MPCA resiliency grant)

C. Project updates

8:05 p.m. Community Development Director Mike Weber

A. Planning Commission items

8:15 p.m. City attorney’s items of business

8:20 p.m. City administrator’s items of business

8:25 p.m. Old and other business

8:30 p.m. Adjournment

Note: The Alexandria City Council will convene a special city council meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss the following items: 2022 financial statements, Runestone Community Center expansion project, Tax Increment Financing District No. 66 (Goodneighbors-2410 Building, LLC)

The above items are scheduled as of Wednesday, June 21, and are subject to change.

Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management

Tuesday, June 28

Hoffman, Minnesota

The Pope Douglas Solid Waste Management Joint Powers Board will attend the following meeting to discuss issues of interest and/or concerns of Pope Douglas Solid Waste Management:

Prairie Lakes Municipal Solid Waste Authority Meeting in Hoffman, Minnesota and tour of the Pope Douglas Solid Waste Management Ash Landfill, Ash Processing Facility, and Glacial Ridge Compost Facility on Wednesday, June 28.