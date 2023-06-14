For the record

Alexandria Planning Commission

Alexandria City Hall

7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20

Alexandria Planning Commission meetings are open to the public in person.

7 p.m. Public hearing – Habitat for Humanity – Planned unit development

1. The applicant is requesting to replat vacant property for the development of a residential single-family Planned Unit Development (PUD) consisting of 42 detached single-family homes, public streets, sanitary sewer, water, and stormwater management. The property is in the current Summer Meadows Addition in an R-1 single-family residential zoning district.

2. Old and other business

