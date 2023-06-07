For the record

Alexandria City Council

Regular Meeting

Monday, June 12

Where: The Mayor and City Council may participate in the City Council meeting remotely via telephone or video. Members of the public may participate via phone or other electronic means. Find more information at www.AlexandriaMN.city/events and click on the meeting date to display the link. If you wish to provide input to city staff and/or elected officials on matters before the City Council, please email publicinput@alexandriamn.city.

7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance, moment of silence, public comment, approve agenda. Consent agenda: Approve minutes for May 22 City Council meeting and May 22 City Council special meeting, approve May bills.

7:10 p.m. Licenses:

A. Mobile food truck – Terri’s Food Wagon

B. Mobile food truck – Peppa & Poppy’s Kitchen

C. Mobile food truck – Ruby’s Pinoy Food

D. Temporary liquor license – Minnesota Lakes Maritime Society

7:15 p.m. Special event permit

A. Midwest Shrine Association parade

B. Alexandria Community Christian School – Freedom Fun Run

7:20 p.m. Bill Thoennes, Public Works director-parks and facilities

A. Park and Trails Master Plan presentation

B. Resolution accepting donation – Knute Nelson Memorial Park scoreboard

7:45 p.m. Karin Tank, assistant city administrator/HR director

A. Resolution updating holiday policy to include Juneteenth

B. Resolution approving the planning, zoning and building technician position description

7:50 p.m. Brian Dahl, ALP Utilities

A. Wellhead protection plan update

7:55 p.m. Nicole Fernholz, Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission director

A. Tax increment financing policy amendment

B. Broadway Garden Estates tax increment financing application

8 p.m. Jane Blade, finance director

A. Management plan/polices development proposal – Abdo Financial Solutions

8:05 p.m. Mike Weber, Community Development director

A. Second reading – Ordinance for the zoning text amendment for the overlay district for the Alomere Health heliport

8:10 p.m. Kreg Anderson, airport manager

A. Resolution authorizing airport maintenance and operations grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation

8:15 p.m. Appeal hearing – Jennifer Rocha – Taxi driver license

8:30 p.m. City attorney’s items of business

A. Memorandum of understanding – Amending Article 10 (holidays) of collective bargaining units

8:35 p.m. City administrator’s items of business

8:40 p.m. Old and other business

8:45 p.m. Adjournment

Note: The Alexandria City Council will convene a special city council meeting at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the following items: Runestone Community Center expansion project, adult use cannabis legislation, street capital improvement plan, lake management planning.

The above items are scheduled as of Wednesday, June 7 and are subject to change.

Douglas County Board of Commissioners

Regular Meeting

Wednesday, June 14

Location: Douglas County Administration Building Board Room, 821 Cedar St., Alexandria

1 p.m. Call to order, approve agenda, approve minutes of May 16 regular meeting

1:02 a.m. Public hearing – Micro distillery off-sale license / Ida Graves, LLC.

1:07 p.m. Vicki Doehling, auditor-treasurer



Resolution – Establish micro distillery liquor license fees – action Ida Graves, LLC – Application for micro distillery off-sale license – action Alexandria Shooting Park application for consumption and display – action Resolution – Gambling permit – Minnesota High School Rodeo Association – action

1:12 p.m. Jill Frisell, finance director



Bills – action Funds transfer - Replacement of election night reporting PC – action

1:15 p.m. Heather Schlangen, county coordinator



MOU's AFSCME, Teamsters License, PW Council – action Non-union holiday – Juneteenth – action Courthouse lawn use permit – action

1:20 p.m. Troy Wolbersen, sheriff



Resolution – Bisek donation for dive team – action

1:22 p.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Management director



Licenses – action Conditional use – Smokey’s Properties LLC – action Conditional use – Berghorst – action Preliminary plat – Grandpas Grace – action Preliminary plat – Oscars Sunset View – action

2:02 p.m. Break

2:07 p.m. Tim Erickson, Public Works director-county engineer



Resolution: Supporting application for ATV trail funds – action Approve ESRI Enterprise agreement – action CD No. 3 repair request – action CD No. 10 repair request – action

2:22 p.m. Board



Per diems – action Purchase agreement – action Resolution – Donation for AED – action

2:32 p.m. Shelli-Kae S. Foster, executive director, Alexandria Senior Center



Commitment of funds for 2024 – action

2:52 p.m. Items from the floor – three minutes

Adjourn

This agenda is as of June 7 and is subject to change.

Board of Appeal & Equalization Meeting

Douglas County Administration Building – Board Room

821 Cedar St., Alexandria

Wednesday, June 14

3:00 p.m. Call to order

3:01 p.m. Stacy Honkomp, assessor



Appeals for the Board of Appeal and Equalization – action Review of local Board of Appeal and Equalization booklet – informational Tax Court petitions – informational Questions & answers – informational Sign the attendance sheet

Adjourn