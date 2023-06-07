99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

For the record

What's coming up for the Alexandria Planning Commission, the Douglas County Commissioners and Board of Appeal and Equalization

EP Alexandria City Government 2
Today at 12:37 PM

Alexandria City Council
Regular Meeting

Monday, June 12

Where: The Mayor and City Council may participate in the City Council meeting remotely via telephone or video. Members of the public may participate via phone or other electronic means. Find more information at www.AlexandriaMN.city/events and click on the meeting date to display the link. If you wish to provide input to city staff and/or elected officials on matters before the City Council, please email publicinput@alexandriamn.city.

ADVERTISEMENT

7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance, moment of silence, public comment, approve agenda. Consent agenda: Approve minutes for May 22 City Council meeting and May 22 City Council special meeting, approve May bills.

7:10 p.m. Licenses:

A. Mobile food truck – Terri’s Food Wagon
B. Mobile food truck – Peppa & Poppy’s Kitchen
C. Mobile food truck – Ruby’s Pinoy Food
D. Temporary liquor license – Minnesota Lakes Maritime Society

7:15 p.m. Special event permit
A. Midwest Shrine Association parade
B. Alexandria Community Christian School – Freedom Fun Run

7:20 p.m. Bill Thoennes, Public Works director-parks and facilities
A. Park and Trails Master Plan presentation
B. Resolution accepting donation – Knute Nelson Memorial Park scoreboard

7:45 p.m. Karin Tank, assistant city administrator/HR director
A. Resolution updating holiday policy to include Juneteenth
B. Resolution approving the planning, zoning and building technician position description

7:50 p.m. Brian Dahl, ALP Utilities
A. Wellhead protection plan update

ADVERTISEMENT

7:55 p.m. Nicole Fernholz, Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission director
A. Tax increment financing policy amendment
B. Broadway Garden Estates tax increment financing application

8 p.m. Jane Blade, finance director
A. Management plan/polices development proposal – Abdo Financial Solutions

8:05 p.m. Mike Weber, Community Development director
A. Second reading – Ordinance for the zoning text amendment for the overlay district for the Alomere Health heliport

8:10 p.m. Kreg Anderson, airport manager
A. Resolution authorizing airport maintenance and operations grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation

8:15 p.m. Appeal hearing – Jennifer Rocha – Taxi driver license

8:30 p.m. City attorney’s items of business
A. Memorandum of understanding – Amending Article 10 (holidays) of collective bargaining units

8:35 p.m. City administrator’s items of business

8:40 p.m. Old and other business

ADVERTISEMENT

8:45 p.m. Adjournment

Note: The Alexandria City Council will convene a special city council meeting at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the following items: Runestone Community Center expansion project, adult use cannabis legislation, street capital improvement plan, lake management planning.

The above items are scheduled as of Wednesday, June 7 and are subject to change.

Douglas County Board of Commissioners
Regular Meeting
Wednesday, June 14

Location: Douglas County Administration Building Board Room, 821 Cedar St., Alexandria

1 p.m. Call to order, approve agenda, approve minutes of May 16 regular meeting

1:02 a.m. Public hearing – Micro distillery off-sale license / Ida Graves, LLC.

1:07 p.m. Vicki Doehling, auditor-treasurer

ADVERTISEMENT

  1. Resolution – Establish micro distillery liquor license fees – action
  2. Ida Graves, LLC – Application for micro distillery off-sale license – action
  3. Alexandria Shooting Park application for consumption and display – action
  4. Resolution – Gambling permit – Minnesota High School Rodeo Association – action

1:12 p.m. Jill Frisell, finance director

  1. Bills – action
  2. Funds transfer - Replacement of election night reporting PC – action

1:15 p.m. Heather Schlangen, county coordinator

  1. MOU's AFSCME, Teamsters License, PW Council – action
  2. Non-union holiday – Juneteenth – action
  3. Courthouse lawn use permit – action

1:20 p.m. Troy Wolbersen, sheriff

  1. Resolution – Bisek donation for dive team – action

1:22 p.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Management director

  1. Licenses – action
  2. Conditional use – Smokey’s Properties LLC – action
  3. Conditional use – Berghorst – action
  4. Preliminary plat – Grandpas Grace – action
  5. Preliminary plat – Oscars Sunset View – action

2:02 p.m. Break

2:07 p.m. Tim Erickson, Public Works director-county engineer

  1. Resolution: Supporting application for ATV trail funds – action
  2. Approve ESRI Enterprise agreement – action
  3. CD No. 3 repair request – action
  4. CD No. 10 repair request – action

2:22 p.m. Board

  1. Per diems – action
  2. Purchase agreement – action
  3. Resolution – Donation for AED – action

2:32 p.m. Shelli-Kae S. Foster, executive director, Alexandria Senior Center

ADVERTISEMENT

  1. Commitment of funds for 2024 – action

2:52 p.m. Items from the floor – three minutes

Adjourn

This agenda is as of June 7 and is subject to change.

Board of Appeal & Equalization Meeting
Douglas County Administration Building – Board Room
821 Cedar St., Alexandria
Wednesday, June 14

3:00 p.m. Call to order
3:01 p.m. Stacy Honkomp, assessor

  1. Appeals for the Board of Appeal and Equalization – action
  2. Review of local Board of Appeal and Equalization booklet – informational
  3. Tax Court petitions – informational
  4. Questions & answers – informational
  5. Sign the attendance sheet

Adjourn

What To Read Next
Loading recyclables
Local
Solid waste plan in Douglas County urges buying used, requiring recycling
June 06, 2023 04:28 PM
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
EP Shopper.jpg
Local
The Shopper - June 3, 2023
June 05, 2023 10:36 AM
Kalon2023_0147.JPG
Local
Kalon Prep Academy Class of 2023 receive their diplomas
June 04, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
David Revering-DSC_5794.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Parkers Prairie shows optimism for the future after finishing second in Section 6A
June 06, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Akenson bee.jpg
Lifestyle
Trott column: Reducing pesticide use is critical to protect pollinators
June 06, 2023 07:45 AM
 · 
By  Robin Trott
Alex Red- Lucas Sprenger - DSC_3607.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria Junior Legion Black team splits season-opening series
June 07, 2023 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Business News
Business
On the Street business news, June 9
June 07, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report