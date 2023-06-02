For the record
What's coming up for Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management
Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management
Tuesday, June 6
Location: 2115 Jefferson St., Alexandria
2 p.m.
- Call to order
- Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
- Approve agenda
- Review and award bids on environmental center and material recovery facility projects.
Join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. To join by phone, call 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID 820 5289 3853 and Access Code 114915.
This agenda is as of March 8 and is subject to change.
