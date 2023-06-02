99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
For the record

What's coming up for Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management

The residential entrance provides quick access to the recycling center at Pope Douglas Solid Waste Management in Alexandria. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)
Today at 1:14 PM

Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management
Tuesday, June 6

Location: 2115 Jefferson St., Alexandria

2 p.m.

  1. Call to order
  2. Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Approve agenda
  4. Review and award bids on environmental center and material recovery facility projects.

Join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. To join by phone, call 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID 820 5289 3853 and Access Code 114915.

This agenda is as of March 8 and is subject to change.

