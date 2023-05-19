99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

For the record

What's coming up for the Alexandria City Council

EP Alexandria City Government 2
Today at 12:09 PM

Alexandria City Council
Regular Meeting
Monday, May 22

Where: The Mayor and City Council may participate in the City Council meeting remotely via telephone or video. Members of the public may participate via phone or other electronic means. Find more information at www.AlexandriaMN.city/events and click on the meeting date to display the link. If you wish to provide input to city staff and/or elected officials on matters before the City Council, please email publicinput@alexandriamn.city.

7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance, moment of silence, public comment, approve agenda. Consent agenda: Approve minutes for May 8 City Council meeting and May 8 City Council special meeting

7:10 p.m. West Central Initiative Presentation

7:25 p.m. Special event permit
A. Faith Rose 5K

ADVERTISEMENT

7:30 p.m. License
A. Mobile food truck – Blowin’ Smoke LLC

7:35 p.m. Brian Dahl, ALP Utilities
A. Authorization to advertise for bids to extend water main from ALASD to West Winona Road

7:40 p.m. Jeff Karrow, fire chief
A. Authorization to purchase replacement siren (Douglas County Fairgrounds)

7:45 p.m. Nicole Fernholz, Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission
A. Resolution setting public hearing for TIF District No. 66 – Goodneighbors 2410 Building, LLC
B. Resolution setting public hearing for business subsidy – Goodneighbors 2410 Building, LLC

7:50 p.m. City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven
A. Highway Committee meeting update
B. Project updates
C. Award bid – Rosewood Lane regional stormwater pond
D. Lake Winona/Bethel Manor storm sewer project

8 p.m. Community Development Director Mike Weber
A. Planning Commission items

8:10 p.m. City attorney’s items of business

8:15 p.m. City administrator’s items of business

ADVERTISEMENT

8:20 p.m. Old and other business

8:25 p.m. Adjournment

Note: The Alexandria City Council will convene a special city council meeting at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the following items: 2023 legislative session, fire rescue truck financing, Runestone Community Center expansion.

The above items are scheduled as of Wednesday, May 17, and are subject to change.

What To Read Next
RideOfSilence_003.JPG
Local
Cyclists ride in silence in Alexandria to raise awareness of their legal right to public roadways
May 17, 2023 07:40 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
JohnsonTodd23.jpg
Local
Todd Johnson steps into activities director role at Discovery Middle School in Alexandria
May 16, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
HonorFlight.jpg
Local
Flower sale in Alexandria will help send veterans on a once-in-a-lifetime trip
May 16, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
HonorFlight.jpg
Local
Flower sale in Alexandria will help send veterans on a once-in-a-lifetime trip
May 16, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
CR 45-46_business access-01.jpg
News
Detours now in place for Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange work
May 15, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP Douglas County
News
Douglas County HRA designated a high performer by HUD
May 17, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Sidewalk 4050.jpg
Local
Sidewalk project makes progress along Highway 29 South in Alexandria
May 16, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff