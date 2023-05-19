For the record

Alexandria City Council

Regular Meeting

Monday, May 22

Where: The Mayor and City Council may participate in the City Council meeting remotely via telephone or video. Members of the public may participate via phone or other electronic means. Find more information at www.AlexandriaMN.city/events and click on the meeting date to display the link. If you wish to provide input to city staff and/or elected officials on matters before the City Council, please email publicinput@alexandriamn.city.

7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance, moment of silence, public comment, approve agenda. Consent agenda: Approve minutes for May 8 City Council meeting and May 8 City Council special meeting

7:10 p.m. West Central Initiative Presentation

7:25 p.m. Special event permit

A. Faith Rose 5K

ADVERTISEMENT

7:30 p.m. License

A. Mobile food truck – Blowin’ Smoke LLC

7:35 p.m. Brian Dahl, ALP Utilities

A. Authorization to advertise for bids to extend water main from ALASD to West Winona Road

7:40 p.m. Jeff Karrow, fire chief

A. Authorization to purchase replacement siren (Douglas County Fairgrounds)

7:45 p.m. Nicole Fernholz, Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission

A. Resolution setting public hearing for TIF District No. 66 – Goodneighbors 2410 Building, LLC

B. Resolution setting public hearing for business subsidy – Goodneighbors 2410 Building, LLC

7:50 p.m. City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven

A. Highway Committee meeting update

B. Project updates

C. Award bid – Rosewood Lane regional stormwater pond

D. Lake Winona/Bethel Manor storm sewer project

8 p.m. Community Development Director Mike Weber

A. Planning Commission items

8:10 p.m. City attorney’s items of business

8:15 p.m. City administrator’s items of business

ADVERTISEMENT

8:20 p.m. Old and other business

8:25 p.m. Adjournment

Note: The Alexandria City Council will convene a special city council meeting at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the following items: 2023 legislative session, fire rescue truck financing, Runestone Community Center expansion.

The above items are scheduled as of Wednesday, May 17, and are subject to change.