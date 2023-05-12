For the record

Alexandria Planning Commission

Alexandria City Hall

7 p.m. Monday, May 15

Alexandria Planning Commission meetings are open to the public in person.

1. 7 p.m. Public hearing – Douglas County – Conditional use permit

The applicant is requesting to allow the construction of a new 16,800-square-foot building to house both the sheriff department water patrol/tactical equipment and functions, and the Aquatic Invasive Species group equipment. The boat and water building will be adjacent to the existing Public Works Facilities of Douglas County. The property is at 526 Willow Drive in an R-2 “Single & Two Family Residential” zoning district.

2. 7:10 p.m. Public hearing – QF5, LLC – Conditional Use Permit

The applicant is requesting to allow open and outdoor storage of larger power equipment/attachments. The property is located on 50th Avenue West east of and adjacent to Alex Power Equipment at 116 50th Ave. W., and is located in a B-1 “General Business” zoning district. The property is currently undeveloped, however, the applicant intends to expand the Alex Power Equipment business onto this property. The equipment to be stored consists of compact tractors, tractor attachments, skid loaders and attachments, excavators, utility vehicles, snow removal equipment, chainsaws, generators, trimmers, mowing equipment and other similar power equipment.

3. 7:20 p.m. Public hearing – City of Alexandria – Alomere Health Heliport

To consider a proposed amendment to Section 10 of the City Code which would create an overlay district for the purposes of regulating and restricting the height of structures and objects in the vicinity of the Alomere Health Heliport. Background information will be provided and all those wishing to be heard on the matter will be accorded an opportunity to speak.

4. 7:30 p.m. Public hearing – City of Alexandria – Street vacation

The request would vacate a portion of 18th Avenue lying between Broadway/TH29 and Fillmore Street, as dedicated in the plat of “South Broadway Addition,” and concurrently plat right-of-way for the realigned public street. The portion of the public street to be vacated is generally described as running north and east of the recently realigned 18th Avenue to the TH 29 right-of-way.

5. Old and other business

A. Final plat – “Trenne Addition”

B. Keeping of chickens

Douglas County Board of Commissioners

Regular Meeting

Tuesday, May 16

Location: Douglas County Administration Building Board Room, 821 Cedar St., Alexandria

9 a.m. Call to order, approve agenda, approve minutes of May 2 regular meeting

9:02 a.m. Troy Wolbersen, sheriff



Resolution - Bisek donation - K-9 Unit - action Resolution - Bisek donation - Honor Guard - action Resolution - Ascheman Trucking donation - Fitness room - action

9:07 a.m. Mary Skillings, recorder



Resolution to authorize possessory title method of registration - action

9:17 a.m. Tim Erickson, Public Works director-county engineer



Approve advertising for bids: SAP 021-624-007 – action Approve concession sales at Le Homme Dieu beach bathhouse – action

9:27 a.m. Laurie Bonds, Community Human Services director



Local Advisory Council – Unmet mental health needs in Douglas County - informational Sign proclamation – May as Mental Health month - action Approve FPI cooperative agreements - action Approve Douglas County children's mental health collaborative agreement - action

9:41 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Management director



Licenses – action Final plat – Berns Addition – action Conditional use – Blu Waters LLC – action Conditional use – Marvin and Marlys J Jensen Trust – action Preliminary plat – Red Rock Island – action Conditional use – Arnold C Roers – action Conditional use – Landon L Craig – action Approval of funding for Water Quality Legacy Fund supported projects – action

10:11 a.m. Break

10:16 a.m. Vicki Doehling, auditor-treasurer



Temporary liquor license – Anderson Bash - action Liquor License – Geneva Golf Course - action

10:18 a.m. Jill Frisell, finance director



Bills - action

10:19 a.m. Board

1. Support for proposed National Center for Public Lands Counties - action

10:24 a.m. Items from the floor - 3 minutes

Adjourn

Upcoming meetings

Wednesday, June 14, Regular Board of Commissioners meeting at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14, Board of Appeal & Equalization meeting at 3 p.m.

This agenda is as of May 10 and is subject to change.

Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management

Thursday, May 18

Location: 2115 Jefferson St., Alexandria

8 a.m.



Call to order Recite the Pledge of Allegiance Approve agenda Approve minutes of April 20 meeting Financial reports WTE plant operations reports Landfill operations reports MRF operations reports Plant maintenance updates SCORE program updates Bills Other business: a. Clifton Larson Allen 2022 audit; b. capital projects

To join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, click here. To join by phone, call 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID 848 3629 8716 and Access Code 114915.

This agenda is as of May 10 and is subject to change.

