For the record

Alexandria City Council

Regular Meeting

Monday, May 8

Where: The Mayor and City Council may participate in the City Council meeting remotely via telephone or video. Members of the public may participate via phone or other electronic means. Find more information at www.AlexandriaMN.city/events and click on the meeting date to display the link. If you wish to provide input to city staff and/or elected officials on matters before the City Council, please email publicinput@alexandriamn.city.

7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance, moment of silence, public comment, approve agenda. Consent agenda: Approve minutes for April 24 city council meeting and April 24 city council special meeting, and approve April bills

7:10 p.m. Bill Thoennes, Park and Facilities Division director

A. Authorization to install batting cages at Fillmore Park

B. Authorization to distribute requests for proprosal for architectural services for Knute Nelson Memorial Park concession stand and press box

7:15 p.m. Police Chief Scott Kent

A. Out-of-state travel – Josh Whiting

B. Resolution accepting donations

7:20 p.m. Licenses

A. Fireworks (indoor sales) – JTDM Alexandria Market doing business as Elden’s Fresh Foods

B. Fireworks (indoor sales) – Walmart 1632

C. Mobile food truck – Ann Manning LLC doing business as Deja Blue House of Coffee

D. Mobile food truck – Miller Concessions Inc.

E. Temporary on-sale beer license – Willmar Stingers Community Fund

F. Temporary on-sale liquor license – Alexandria Fire Department Relief Association

7:25 p.m. Special event permits

A. VFW 936, Am Legion 87, VVA 235, MCL Det 1409 – Memorial Day parade

B. Brad Dumm – Ride of Silence

7:30 p.m. Nicole Fernholz, Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission director

A. EDA resolution authorizing a public hearing to consider the tax abatement application from Goodneighbors – 2410 Building LLC

7:35 p.m. City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven

7:40 p.m. Community Development Director Mike Weber

A. Resolution – Street vacation of a portion of Cardinal Lane

B. Resolution – Street vacation of a portion of 5th Avenue West

7:45 p.m. City aAttorney’s items of business

7:50 p.m. City aAdministrator’s items of business

7:55 p.m. Old and other business

8 p.m. Adjournment

Note: The Alexandria City Council will convene a special city council meeting at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the following items: Broadway Garden Estates tax increment financing application, Runestone Community Center Expansion, license fees, federal aid road project.

The above items are scheduled as of Wednesday, May 3, and are subject to change.