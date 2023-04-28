99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
For the record

What's coming up for the Douglas County Commissioners

Douglas County Courthouse
April 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM

Douglas County Board of Commissioners
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, May 2

Location: Douglas County Administration Building Board Room, 821 Cedar St., Alexandria

9 a.m. Call to order, approve agenda, approve minutes of April 18 regular meeting

9:02 a.m. Public hearing - Amended Dangerous Dog Ordinance No. 62701

9:12 a.m. Vicki Doehling, auditor-treasurer

  1. Enact Douglas County Dangerous Dog Ordinance No. 62701 – action
  2. Resolution - Gambling permit – action

9:14 a.m. Heather Schlangen, county coordinator

  1. Set yard maintenance worker grade – action

9:15 a.m. Troy Wolbersen, sheriff

  1. Resolution – 2023 State of Minnesota federal boating safety supplemental patrol grant –action

9:20 a.m. Blair Mace, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

  1. James and Joan Burkett – Habitat easement – action
  2. Thomas and Ramona Slack – Wetland easement – action
  3. Tomas and Ramona Slack – Habitat easement – action

9:30 a.m. Tim Erickson, Public Works director-county engineer

  1. Award bids: 2023 chloride – action
  2. Approve playground wood chip quote – action

9:35 a.m. Laurie Bonds, Community Human Services director

  1. Resolution - Accept TRIAD donation – West Center Minnesota Communities Action – action

9:37 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Management director

  1. Licenses – action
  2. Adopt solid waste designation ordinance – action

9:47 a.m. Jill Frisell, finance director

  1. Bills – action

9:48 a.m. Board

  1. Per diems – action

9:53 a.m. Items from the floor – Three minutes

Adjourn

These items are as of April 26 and are subject to change.

