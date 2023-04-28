For the record
What's coming up for the Douglas County Commissioners
Douglas County Board of Commissioners
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, May 2
Location: Douglas County Administration Building Board Room, 821 Cedar St., Alexandria
9 a.m. Call to order, approve agenda, approve minutes of April 18 regular meeting
9:02 a.m. Public hearing - Amended Dangerous Dog Ordinance No. 62701
9:12 a.m. Vicki Doehling, auditor-treasurer
- Enact Douglas County Dangerous Dog Ordinance No. 62701 – action
- Resolution - Gambling permit – action
9:14 a.m. Heather Schlangen, county coordinator
- Set yard maintenance worker grade – action
9:15 a.m. Troy Wolbersen, sheriff
- Resolution – 2023 State of Minnesota federal boating safety supplemental patrol grant –action
9:20 a.m. Blair Mace, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
- James and Joan Burkett – Habitat easement – action
- Thomas and Ramona Slack – Wetland easement – action
- Tomas and Ramona Slack – Habitat easement – action
9:30 a.m. Tim Erickson, Public Works director-county engineer
- Award bids: 2023 chloride – action
- Approve playground wood chip quote – action
9:35 a.m. Laurie Bonds, Community Human Services director
- Resolution - Accept TRIAD donation – West Center Minnesota Communities Action – action
9:37 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Management director
- Licenses – action
- Adopt solid waste designation ordinance – action
9:47 a.m. Jill Frisell, finance director
- Bills – action
9:48 a.m. Board
- Per diems – action
9:53 a.m. Items from the floor – Three minutes
Adjourn
These items are as of April 26 and are subject to change.
