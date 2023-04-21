For the record

Alexandria City Council

Regular Meeting

Monday, April 24

Where: The Mayor and City Council may participate in the City Council meeting remotely via telephone or video. Members of the public may participate via phone or other electronic means. Find more information at www.AlexandriaMN.city/events and click on the meeting date to display the link. If you wish to provide input to city staff and/or elected officials on matters before the City Council, please email publicinput@alexandriamn.city.

7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance, moment of silence, public comment, approve agenda. Consent agenda: Approve minutes for April 10 City Council meeting and April 10 City Council special meeting

7:10 p.m. 2023 Building Safety Month proclamation

7:15 p.m. Bill Thoennes, Public Works Division director-Parks & Facilities

A. Knute Nelson Memorial Park Field maintenance contract

ADVERTISEMENT

7:20 p.m. Ted Cash, ALP Utilities

A. Contract for Missouri River Energy Services to administer renewable energy certificates for the City of Alexandria

7:25 p.m. Licenses

A. Mobile food truck – Colby’s World Classics

B. Transient merchant (temporary vendor) – Papa’s Kettle Corn

C. Transient merchant (temporary vendor) – Westby Enterprises LLC doing business as The Country Stop

D. Temporary on-sale liquor – Copper Trail Brewing Co.

E. Temporary on-sale liquor – ABATE of Minnesota

F. On-sale beer – Alexandria Viking Speedway

G. Wine – Alexandria Viking Speedway

H. Motorized vehicle racing – Alexandria Viking Speedway

I. Transient merchant (temporary vendor) – Craig Berg doing business as Cooler Treats

7:35 p.m. Special event and community festival permits

A. Copper Trail Brewing Co. – Cool Summer Concert Series, Aug. 24

7:40 p.m. Special event permit

A. ABATE of MN – “Freedom First Riders Bike Show”

B. New Testament Church/School – “Kick-Off to Summer Celebration”

C. Downtown Merchants Association – “LegenDAIRY Family Fun on 6th Ave.”

7:45 p.m. Resolutions and ordinances

A. Second reading – Ordinance amending Section 4.35.1 of the Alexandria City Code relating to mobile food trucks/vendors

B. Second reading – Ordinance amending Section 4.34 of the Alexandria City Code relating to tobacco licensing and regulation

7:50 p.m. Community Development Director Mike Weber

A. Planning Commission items

8:10 p.m. City attorney’s items of business

8:15 p.m. City administrator’s items of business

ADVERTISEMENT

8:20 p.m. Old and other business

8:25 p.m. Adjournment

Note: The Alexandria City Council will convene a special city council meeting at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the following items: Runestone Community Center expansion project, Knute Nelson Memorial Park improvements, license fee review

The above items are scheduled as of Wednesday, April 19 and are subject to change.