For the record
What's coming up for the Alexandria Planning Commission, the Douglas County Commissioners and Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management
Alexandria Planning Commission
Alexandria City Hall
7 p.m. Monday, April 17
Alexandria Planning Commission meetings are open to the public in person.
1. 7 p.m. Public hearing – James Trenne – subdivision application
The applicant is requesting to make an adjustment to his existing lot line. Since the one-time split has already been utilized, a subdivision (platting) application is necessary to make this change. The properties are located on Northside Drive NE and are in an R-1 “Single Family Residential” zoning district.
2. 7:10 p.m. Public hearing – Douglas County – street vacation and conditional use permit
ADVERTISEMENT
The applicant is requesting to vacate a portion of both platted-but-unbuilt 5th Avenue and Cardinal Lane as dedicated in Douglas County Plat 1, and release or modify conditions imposed on Conditional Use Permit C-08-013 (issued for the existing public works building). The existing entrance to the public works facility is intended to remain and continued to be used for access.
3. 7:20 p.m. Public hearing – Jay Paulson doing business as SonJay Properties, LLC – exception to platting
The applicant is requesting to allow a one-time split to his existing unplatted property to allow conveyance to an adjacent parcel. This is not a proposal for development by the applicant. The property is at 1710 Fillmore St. and is located in a B-1 “General Business” zoning district.
4. 7:30 p.m. Public hearing – Habitat for Humanity – subdivision application
Application withdrawn by applicant.
5. 7:40 p.m. Public hearing – City of Alexandria – Alomere Health heliport
To consider a proposed amendment to Section 10 of the City Code which would create an overlay district for the purposes of regulating and restricting the height of structures and objects in the vicinity of the Alomere Health heliport. Background information will be provided and all those wishing to be heard on the matter will be accorded an opportunity to speak.
6. Old and other business
ADVERTISEMENT
These items are as of April 12 and are subject to change.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, April 18
Location: Douglas County Administration Building Board Room, 821 Cedar St., Alexandria
9 a.m. Call to order, approve agenda, approve minutes of April 4 regular meeting
9:02 a.m. Public hearing – proposed Solid Waste Designation Ordinance
9:12 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Management director
- Adopt Solid Waste Designation Ordinance – action
- Licenses – action
- Final plat – Genes Barn Road 1 – action
- Preliminary plat – Aloha Acres – action
- Preliminary plat – Ledgers Lots – action
- Conditional use – Landon L. Craig – action
- Conditional use – Jeffrey J. and Nicole K. Pomerenke – action
9:47 a.m. Heather Schlangen, county coordinator
- Results of performance evaluations – informational
- Permission to value a yard maintenance worker position – action
9:49 a.m. Tim Erickson, Public Works director-county engineer
ADVERTISEMENT
- Resolution – accept donation for Brophy and Pilgrim Point parks – action
- Approve hiring yard maintenance worker – action
- Alexandria Township request to take over Liberty Road – action
10 a.m. Break
10:05 a.m. Blair Mace, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
- James and Joan Burkett – habitat easement – action
- Thomas and Ramona Slack – wetland easement – action
- Tomas and Ramona Slack – habitat easement – action
10:15 a.m. Vicki Doehling, auditor-treasurer
- Resolution – gambling permits – action
10:16 a.m. Jill Frisell, finance director
- Bills – action
- Resolution – reimbursement – Douglas County capital improvements – action
10:19 a.m. Items from the floor – three minutes
Adjourn
Upcoming meetings
County commissioners may attend the Wednesday, April 19 Northern Lights Council Boy Scouts of America Breakfast for Scouting at the Broadway Ballroom, 115 30th Ave. E., in Alexandria from 7-8 a.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
These items are as of April 12 and are subject to change.
Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management
Thursday, April 20
Location: 2115 Jefferson St., Alexandria
8 a.m.
- Call to order
- Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
- Approve agenda
- Approve minutes of March 16 meeting
- Financial reports
- WTE plant operations reports
- Landfill operations reports
- MRF operations reports
- Plant maintenance updates
- SCORE program updates
- Bills
- Other business: a. Capital projects, b. Solid waste service fee abatement, c. Land parcel separation
To join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, click here . To join by phone, call 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID 832 8667 9152 and Access Code 114915.
This agenda is as of April 12 and is subject to change.
ADVERTISEMENT