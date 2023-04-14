For the record

Alexandria Planning Commission

Alexandria City Hall

7 p.m. Monday, April 17

Alexandria Planning Commission meetings are open to the public in person.

1. 7 p.m. Public hearing – James Trenne – subdivision application

The applicant is requesting to make an adjustment to his existing lot line. Since the one-time split has already been utilized, a subdivision (platting) application is necessary to make this change. The properties are located on Northside Drive NE and are in an R-1 “Single Family Residential” zoning district.

2. 7:10 p.m. Public hearing – Douglas County – street vacation and conditional use permit

The applicant is requesting to vacate a portion of both platted-but-unbuilt 5th Avenue and Cardinal Lane as dedicated in Douglas County Plat 1, and release or modify conditions imposed on Conditional Use Permit C-08-013 (issued for the existing public works building). The existing entrance to the public works facility is intended to remain and continued to be used for access.

3. 7:20 p.m. Public hearing – Jay Paulson doing business as SonJay Properties, LLC – exception to platting

The applicant is requesting to allow a one-time split to his existing unplatted property to allow conveyance to an adjacent parcel. This is not a proposal for development by the applicant. The property is at 1710 Fillmore St. and is located in a B-1 “General Business” zoning district.

4. 7:30 p.m. Public hearing – Habitat for Humanity – subdivision application

Application withdrawn by applicant.

5. 7:40 p.m. Public hearing – City of Alexandria – Alomere Health heliport

To consider a proposed amendment to Section 10 of the City Code which would create an overlay district for the purposes of regulating and restricting the height of structures and objects in the vicinity of the Alomere Health heliport. Background information will be provided and all those wishing to be heard on the matter will be accorded an opportunity to speak.

6. Old and other business

These items are as of April 12 and are subject to change.

Douglas County Board of Commissioners

Regular Meeting

Tuesday, April 18

Location: Douglas County Administration Building Board Room, 821 Cedar St., Alexandria

9 a.m. Call to order, approve agenda, approve minutes of April 4 regular meeting

9:02 a.m. Public hearing – proposed Solid Waste Designation Ordinance

9:12 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Management director



Adopt Solid Waste Designation Ordinance – action Licenses – action Final plat – Genes Barn Road 1 – action Preliminary plat – Aloha Acres – action Preliminary plat – Ledgers Lots – action Conditional use – Landon L. Craig – action Conditional use – Jeffrey J. and Nicole K. Pomerenke – action

9:47 a.m. Heather Schlangen, county coordinator



Results of performance evaluations – informational Permission to value a yard maintenance worker position – action

9:49 a.m. Tim Erickson, Public Works director-county engineer



Resolution – accept donation for Brophy and Pilgrim Point parks – action Approve hiring yard maintenance worker – action Alexandria Township request to take over Liberty Road – action

10 a.m. Break

10:05 a.m. Blair Mace, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service



James and Joan Burkett – habitat easement – action Thomas and Ramona Slack – wetland easement – action Tomas and Ramona Slack – habitat easement – action

10:15 a.m. Vicki Doehling, auditor-treasurer



Resolution – gambling permits – action

10:16 a.m. Jill Frisell, finance director



Bills – action Resolution – reimbursement – Douglas County capital improvements – action

10:19 a.m. Items from the floor – three minutes

Adjourn

Upcoming meetings

County commissioners may attend the Wednesday, April 19 Northern Lights Council Boy Scouts of America Breakfast for Scouting at the Broadway Ballroom, 115 30th Ave. E., in Alexandria from 7-8 a.m.

These items are as of April 12 and are subject to change.

Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management

Thursday, April 20

Location: 2115 Jefferson St., Alexandria

8 a.m.



Call to order Recite the Pledge of Allegiance Approve agenda Approve minutes of March 16 meeting Financial reports WTE plant operations reports Landfill operations reports MRF operations reports Plant maintenance updates SCORE program updates Bills Other business: a. Capital projects, b. Solid waste service fee abatement, c. Land parcel separation

To join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, click here . To join by phone, call 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID 832 8667 9152 and Access Code 114915.

This agenda is as of April 12 and is subject to change.


