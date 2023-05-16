Flower sale in Alexandria will help send veterans on a once-in-a-lifetime trip

ALEXANDRIA — A Spring Flower Fundraiser is set for this weekend to help send veterans on a trip to Washington, D.C. to view memorials, museums, monuments and more.

The event will take place outside near Lake Country Meats, 700 North Nokomis Street, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

It will feature hanging baskets and potted geraniums. Cash or checks are preferred.

All proceeds will be donated to the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota.

The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN is a nonprofit, 100% volunteer organization that takes veterans to Washington, D.C., free of charge to visit the memorials built in their honor.

The most recent Honor Flight took place April 29 through May 2 and included six local veterans.

Over the last few years, the Honor Flight has taken 43 local veterans to Washington, D.C.

Any veteran from eastern North Dakota or northwest Minnesota who served before May 7, 1975, and would like to apply to go on a flight can go to https://veteranshonorflightofndmn.org to download an application.