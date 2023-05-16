99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Flower sale in Alexandria will help send veterans on a once-in-a-lifetime trip

The most recent Honor Flight took place April 29 through May 2 and included six local veterans.

HonorFlight.jpg
This file photo shows veterans from the first honor flight of 2022 from the North Dakota/Minnesota chapter. They visited the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Contributed photo.
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 2:51 PM

ALEXANDRIA — A Spring Flower Fundraiser is set for this weekend to help send veterans on a trip to Washington, D.C. to view memorials, museums, monuments and more.
The event will take place outside near Lake Country Meats, 700 North Nokomis Street, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.
It will feature hanging baskets and potted geraniums. Cash or checks are preferred.
All proceeds will be donated to the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota.
The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN is a nonprofit, 100% volunteer organization that takes veterans to Washington, D.C., free of charge to visit the memorials built in their honor.
The most recent Honor Flight took place April 29 through May 2 and included six local veterans.
Over the last few years, the Honor Flight has taken 43 local veterans to Washington, D.C.
Any veteran from eastern North Dakota or northwest Minnesota who served before May 7, 1975, and would like to apply to go on a flight can go to https://veteranshonorflightofndmn.org to download an application.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
JohnsonTodd23.jpg
Local
Todd Johnson steps into activities director role at Discovery Middle School in Alexandria
May 16, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Sidewalk 4050.jpg
Local
Sidewalk project makes progress along Highway 29 South in Alexandria
May 16, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
unnamed (2).png
Local
Air quality alert issued for northern Minnesota, including Douglas County
May 15, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Massman 0009.jpg
Business
Massman breaks ground on new 73,000 square-foot facility in Alexandria
May 15, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
CR 45-46_business access-01.jpg
News
Detours now in place for Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange work
May 15, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
AndersonPaul20.jpg
News
Ag and broadband legislation approved in MN House, Senate
May 15, 2023 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Meghan and Bev.jpg
News
Track and Field event at AAHS will honor Title IX 'trailblazers'
May 12, 2023 07:31 AM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman