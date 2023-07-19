First concert in new Douglas County park draws 3,000-plus crowd w/video

ALEXANDRIA — Decades ago, Al Lieffort, the Douglas County parks superintendent at the time, looked across a mound of dirt that was piling up at the site of a new county park northwest of Alexandria and envisioned what it could look like.

On Tuesday night, a big celebration took place to recognize the vision, effort and planning that transformed the piece of land into a new point of pride for Douglas County — Lake Brophy County Park.

The sheer size of the crowd surpassed the expectations of the Alexandria Rotary Club that organized the event as part of its Summer Sounds by Brophy Concert Series .

According to the Rotary, between 3,000 and 3,500 people sang, clapped, ate, danced, sipped beverages and celebrated at the event, which featured performances by the Blonde and the Bohunk , and The Fabulous Armadillos .

At Tuesday's concert at Lake Brophy County Park, The Fabulous Armadillos perform a tune from their many genres of music from Country to Motown to Heavy Metal to 1970s Soft Rock. The band got the crowd moving at the Alexandria Rotary Club's Summer Sounds by Brophy Concert Series. Al Edenloff / Alexandia Echo Press

Members of the Alexandria Rotary Club are still trying to get their heads wrapped around the "tremendous turnout" for the concert series' inaugural event, according to member Dick Jepson.

"Sixteen months of planning and countless hours of work to get this ready turned into a monumental opening night," Jepson said. "We think we got most of it right. We didn’t have any major glitches to deal with, but we discovered some things that we need to do better as we look forward to next week's concert.

"The number of people who turned out taxed us," Jepson added. "So we will be looking for ways to better deal with those kind of numbers going forward. We are so appreciative of the many sponsors that helped us financially to pull this off. It was a great atmosphere out there and we hope people keep coming to enjoy this beautiful new venue."

Concert-goers dance to the sounds of The Fabulous Armadillos Tuesday night at Lake Brophy County Park. Al Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

County board members Charlie Meyer, Keith Englund, Tim Kalina and Jerry Rapp were there, along with local legislators — retired Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, Sen. Paul Anderson, Sen. Torrey Westrom and Rep. Mary Franson. The legislators played key roles in getting funding for the park improvements through the Minnesota Legacy Fund.

A ribbon-cutting for Lake Brophy County Park's new visitor center, shown in the background, took place during a break in Tuesday's concert. Participants included, from left, Douglas County commissioner Leroy Meyer, parks superintendent Brad Bonk, commissioner Jerry Rapp, commissioner Tim Kalina, former parks superintendent Al Lieffort, Rep. Paul Anderson, Sen. Torrey Westrom, Rep. Mary Franson and commissioner Keith Englund. Al Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park's new visitor center, Meyer thanked Lieffort and current park superintendent, Brad Bonk, for all their hard work in turning the park into something special.

Besides the new visitor center, the park features walking paths and bike trails, a beach, a pier, a kayak launcher, a bathhouse, parking lots, signs, a large playground, a sledding hill, a skating rink, public restrooms and more. Learn more at DouglascountyMN.gov/lake-brophy-county-park .

The Summer Sounds by Brophy Concert Series continues next Tuesday, July 25, featuring Slamabama , presented by Knute Nelson. The concert will start at 5 p.m. Organizers say that Slamabama’s southern vocals combined with “big city” showmanship will send audiences all home with smiles on their faces.

The concert series will conclude on Tuesday, Aug. 1 with Xpedition , presented by Bell Bank. It will also start at 5 p.m. Soaring vocals, dynamic keyboard performances, rhythmic bass lines and high-energy drumming will take audiences back in time to the era of arena rock, organizers said.

The purpose of the Summer Sounds by Brophy concert series is to bring the community together while raising money for local park projects throughout Douglas County.

