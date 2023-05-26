Firearm safety instructors honored in Millerville for decades of service

MILLERVILLE — Dave Otto and Norb Lenarz were both recognized for their many years of service to the state and the community for serving as Certified Firearm Safety Instructors.

Otto was honored for his 50 years of service as an instructor and Norb Lenarz for his 30 years of service.

Shane Osborne, Minnesota State Conservation Officer who represents the Douglas County area, presented thanks and tokens of appreciation for the years of service to Otto and Lenarz on April 27 at the Millerville Fire Hall.

The firearm safety classes are hosted by the Millerville Sportsmen's Club at no cost to students or adults. They are held every April, and the club currently has five certified instructors to assist in the training.