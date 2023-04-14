Earth Day celebration will include display of electric vehicles and e-bikes

ALEXANDRIA — For the third consecutive year, Earth Day will be celebrated in Alexandria, with poetry, garden seed give-aways, live music and speeches from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at First Lutheran Church.

Booths will provide information about birds, recycling and waste reduction, gardening and climate change.

Jon Koll, a retired psychologist who is helping to organize the event, said it will provide the public with factual information about greenhouse gas emissions and also give them a place to meet people who are engaged in battling climate change.

"It's a place to find hope," he said. "We have a lot of things planned."

Millions of Americans across the country turned out for the first Earth Day in 1970, as young people were urged by U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin to fight for environmental causes with the same energy that they displayed in opposing the Vietnam War, according to the Library of Congress .

ADVERTISEMENT

"By the twentieth anniversary of the first event, more than 200 million people in 141 countries had participated in Earth Day celebrations," the Library of Congress says. "The celebrations continue to grow."

Back then, environmental issues centered around pollution of air, land, and water, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was formed later that year in response to public demand.

In recent years, climate change has taken the forefront of the environmental movement, with NASA reporting that the planet is already witnessing the effects that scientists predicted, such as the loss of sea ice, melting glaciers and ice sheets, sea level rise, and more intense heat waves.

"Scientists predict global temperature increases from human-made greenhouse gases will continue," NASA says on its website. "Severe weather damage will also increase and intensify."

Last year, about 250 people attended Alexandria's Earth Day event, said Koll, who said he expects that this year's turnout will be bigger.

The event will feature informational booths from the local chapter of the National Audubon Society, the Alexandria Farmers Market, Alexandria Area Indivisible, Citizens for a Sustainable Future, Pope/Douglas Waste Management, the Douglas County Lakes Association, Master Gardeners, the Outreach Food Shelf, and the Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District. People advocating for a proposed Alexandria Nature Trail extension from north to south, will also be there, he said.

Most of the events will be inside, although there will also be a display of electric vehicles, both cars and e-bikes, outside the church, Koll said. Children and adults can get their faces painted.

Alex Shockley will provide live music, and speakers will include retired biology professor Van Gooch, who will speak about the polar vortex, and Bryan Van Gorp, a co-leader with Citizens for a Sustainable Future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several poems about caring for the earth will be read aloud.

The poetry contest named two winners, including Ruthie Schultz from Alexandria in the adult category and fourth-grader Ellie Ann Amundson from Voyager teacher Megan Makenzie’s class.

All poems will be posted at the event so attendees will be able see the inspiring poetic messages.

Schultz submitted her Earth Day Haiku to contest judges on a scrap of recycled paper. It reads as follows:

How to save our Earth

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Every Act Matters

