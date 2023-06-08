Dust flies over proposed concrete plant west of Alexandria

LAGRAND TOWNSHIP — Dust is flying over a plan for a temporary concrete plant in LaGrand Township as part of a project to resurface part of I-94 later this summer and fall.

In a 4-2 vote, the Douglas County Planning Advisory Commission recommended that county commissioners approve the concrete plant, which would operate at a gravel pit adjacent to Country Blossom Farm just south of I-94. County commissioners will vote on the plant at their Wednesday, June 14 meeting.

The issue pits construction contractors against neighbors concerned about dust and traffic, including the farm, where pick-your-own berries and apples make it a popular autumn destination for families and school groups.

The plant would truck in material for making concrete, which it would then haul by truck along Magnuson Road Southwest to 114 and then to the interstate access, a total of 2.6 miles, said Dave Rush, director of the county's Land and Resources office.

Neighbors have gathered 57 signatures on a petition fighting the plant, which would operate for two weeks or so in the period of August through October to make and deliver concrete to the freeway project. The actual time frame would depend on the weather and construction schedule, Rush said.

“That’s our prime apple season,” said Country Blossom Farm owner Tracy Heald. “The complaints from all the residents around here are because the trucks are so dangerous and big and our road wasn’t built for this.”

The neighbors have presented a petition asking the county commissioners to deny the request to place the plant at that location. The permit would be issued to Smokey Properties , which owns the gravel pit, although the concrete plant would be operated by Wisconsin-based Michels Road and Stone, which won the state contract for the highway work.

There are other gravel pits nearby, but Rush said they are owned by Michels' competitors. There aren't many suitable locations for the plant, he said. The concrete plant is a mobile unit with components that are set up on site.

The issue is already tipping in favor of the contractors. In May, the State of Minnesota took control of Magnuson Road from LaGrand Township, designating it as a "haul road" to deliver materials for highway construction.

Heald said the road is a gravel road that was never built for heavy use by commercial rigs. Residents have recently seen increased truck traffic, she said, seeing trucks passing hundreds of times a day. She worries that the dust from the road and possible emissions from the temporary plant could harm their crops, which include apples and strawberries, or, at least, make it unpleasant for their customers. Heald fears that a steady stream of heavy trucks would make it difficult for customers to reach them.

Reached Wednesday afternoon, Smokey Properties owner Jamie said he bought the gravel pit three or four years ago but that it existed long before Country Blossom Farm opened. The farm, he said, chose to operate along a gravel road.

“The residents of LaGrand Township can mind their own business,” he said before declining to answer more questions.

Later, a representative of Smokey Properties emailed the following statement to the Echo Press: "On behalf of Smokey Properties LLC our goal is to provide high quality excavation and aggregate services to the lakes area. Our location has been known and established for many years."

The pit is situated on 71 acres, Rush said. The actively worked part is permitted at eight acres at a time, up from the six acres it operated on a decade ago.

Dave Rush

Work has not yet begun on I-94, but the gravel road saw more gravel pit-related traffic recently because of the way the pit is being operated, Rush said. The county requires gravel pits to fill in excavated holes before operators can excavate new stores of aggregate, and so trucks were hauling fill dirt to the gravel pit from work being done on a roundabout, he said. The truck traffic ended when there was no more dirt to haul, he said.

Rush acknowledged that the gravel road wasn't built to present-day township road standards.

Officials will have to weigh the complaints from neighbors against the interests of freeway contractors, he said. One thing the board will look at is whether the concrete plant will cause long-term harm to nearby residents or businesses, or whether it is a temporary situation, he said.