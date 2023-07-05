Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeks tips on vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash northwest of Alexandria

The crash resulted in injuries to the occupants of another vehicle. It happened on Tuesday, June 27 at about 7:20 a.m.

Authorities are seeking information about this vehicle, a Chevrolet Trailblazer EXT, that was involved in a hit-and-run crash northwest of Alexandria on Tuesday, June 27.
Al Edenloff
By Al Edenloff
Today at 9:33 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is requesting help from community members to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in injuries to the occupants of another vehicle.

The crash happened at about 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday June 27, at the intersection of County Road 82 NW and West Lake Cowdry Road NW, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a silver or gray 2002-2006 model Chevrolet Trailblazer EXT. It sustained damage to the rear driver's side, including broken windows and the rear bumper coming loose. The vehicle has a roof rack and the rear passenger tire has a different rim than the others, possibly a spare tire. It also appears to have a rear cargo carrier attached to the receiver hitch.

The vehicle was traveling south on West Lake Cowdry Road before the crash and then continued south on LaGrand Lane after the crash.

The sheriff’s office believes the vehicle traveled west on Latoka Beach Road, north on Town Hall Road, west on County Road 82, and then west on County Road 56.

“We are asking anyone living along those roads to check their home security surveillance systems, should they have one,” said Sergeant Ron Boyden in a news release. “We would also like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or might have seen the vehicle after the crash. We encourage the owner and/or driver to contact the sheriff's office about this matter.”

Call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 320-762-8151.

