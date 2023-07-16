Douglas County Historical Society gets $9,473 grant to improve collections care

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) recently announced the newest recipients of 28 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants ($10,000 and less), totaling $216,285 in 19 counties.

The Douglas County Historical Society in Alexandria received a grant of $9,473. It will be used to improve collections care and management through an updated collections management system.

The small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units, and federally recognized tribes to preserve and share Minnesota history. This cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council on May 18, 2023.

Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Legacy Amendment's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water, and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.

Each project will preserve and enhance Minnesota’s cultural and historical resources, according to the Minnesota Historical Society. All grants are competitive and awarded according to program guidelines and criteria, as well as professional standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next small grant application deadlines are July 14, 2023 and October 13, 2023. Large grants of more than $10,000 are offered once a year. All grants are administered through a competitive process using professional standards and criteria.

For more information on the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants program, including application deadlines, visit www.mnhs.org/preservation/legacy-grants . Applications are accepted only through the MNHS grants portal.

The Minnesota Historical Society is a non-profit educational and cultural institution established in 1849. MNHS collects, preserves, and tells the story of Minnesota’s past through museum exhibits, libraries, and collections, historic sites, educational programs, and book publishing. Using the power of history to transform lives, MNHS preserves our past, shares our state’s stories, and connects people with history.