News Local

Douglas County Fair gears up for 4-day run

Here are the basics for tickets, parking, rides and accessibility.

Children waiting to enter their 4H projects in the fair
Jaxson Bosl of Carlos talks to a 4H judge about his entry while other 4H members wait in line to have their projects judged on Monday, August 14, 2023. Entries will be displayed in the 4H building at the Douglas County Fair, which begins on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Al Edenloff
By Al Edenloff
Today at 7:40 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Ready for a corn dog?

The Douglas County Fair begins its four-day run this Wednesday, Aug. 16. The Douglas County Fair Board , which organizes the annual get-together, says there are a lot of new things to see and do at the fair this year. The theme is "More to see in 2023."

Here is some basic info for newbies and a refresher course for long-time fair-goers:

Gate admission

Adults — $8 in advance, $8.50 at the gate or new this year, a $15 season pass that gets you in all four days.
Children (0 to 10) get in free.
Parking is free in the Integrity Title west (main) parking lot.
Only pre-paid golden ticket parking and handicapped parking are available at the east gate.

Parking

All parking in the east gate lot must be purchased in advance. Drivers will not be allowed to pull up and buy a parking spot on the spot. The east gate is handicapped parking and limited premium.
Those who have a golden ticket, plus premium parking, can access the east gate lot. Others who wish to park there must buy a golden ticket online at dcmnfair.com .
Parking remains free in the Integrity Title west parking lot.

Accessibility

Wheelchairs are available in the Fair Office.
Free handicapped parking is available just inside the east gate.
Shuttles from the Integrity West parking lot leave every 15 minutes during regular fair hours. Courtesy shuttles from other lots are available by asking at the gate.

Rides

You can go on the rides by buying tickets at the fair or by buying wristbands in advance that are good for unlimited rides during certain hours. There is a new carnival operator this year — Greater Midway Shows. The carnival will open daily at 1 p.m.
Wristband sales are on sale at dcmnfair.com/tickets . At the fair, tickets will be sold from kiosks.

Food vendors setting up at fairgrounds
Food vendors set up their stands on Monday Aug. 14, 2023, in preparation for the four-day run of the Douglas County Fair.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Al Edenloff is the editor of the twice-weekly Echo Press. He started his journalism career when he was in 10th grade, writing football and basketball stories for the Parkers Prairie Independent.
