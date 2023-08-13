Dementia is topic of upcoming Listen and Learn in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Learn about Dementia in Douglas County — the diagnosis, resources, experiences and more — at a one-hour, informative, virtual Listen and Learn event on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from noon to 1 p.m.

Dementia is a general term for loss of memory, language, problem-solving, and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to interfere with daily life. It is not a single disease, but an overall term that covers a wide range of specific medical conditions.

Join in the conversation to hear from Roy and Patty Wicken of Alexandria on their experience in getting a dementia diagnosis, the lessons they’ve learned along the way, and the impact it has on the caregiver.

Jenny Theis, senior community engagement manager with the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota-North Dakota , will also share resources that are available in Douglas County for both those living with the disease and those who are care giving.

Jenny Theis

The event is open to everyone and is free of charge. Register by visiting the Alexandria Chamber website at alexandriamn.org and look for the registration link on the main page.

Listen and Learn is a one-hour informative virtual event hosted by the Alexandria Chamber. These sessions offer information, education, support, and resources on topics that impact the community and its diverse business and organizational partners.

For more information, call the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161 or email info@alexandriamn.org.