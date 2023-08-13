Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Dementia is topic of upcoming Listen and Learn in Alexandria

Dementia is a general term for loss of memory, language, problem-solving, and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to interfere with daily life.

ListenAndLearn Roy and Patty Wicken.jpg
Roy and Patty Wicken of Alexandria will talk about dementia at the virtual Aug. 22 Listen and Learn.
Contributed photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 2:12 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Learn about Dementia in Douglas County — the diagnosis, resources, experiences and more — at a one-hour, informative, virtual Listen and Learn event on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from noon to 1 p.m.

Dementia is a general term for loss of memory, language, problem-solving, and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to interfere with daily life. It is not a single disease, but an overall term that covers a wide range of specific medical conditions.

Join in the conversation to hear from Roy and Patty Wicken of Alexandria on their experience in getting a dementia diagnosis, the lessons they’ve learned along the way, and the impact it has on the caregiver.

Jenny Theis, senior community engagement manager with the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota-North Dakota , will also share resources that are available in Douglas County for both those living with the disease and those who are care giving.

TheisJenny23.jpg
Jenny Theis

The event is open to everyone and is free of charge. Register by visiting the Alexandria Chamber website at alexandriamn.org and look for the registration link on the main page.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listen and Learn is a one-hour informative virtual event hosted by the Alexandria Chamber. These sessions offer information, education, support, and resources on topics that impact the community and its diverse business and organizational partners.

For more information, call the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161 or email info@alexandriamn.org.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
EP Shopper.jpg
Local
The Shopper - August 12, 2023
1d ago
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
For the record
3d ago
EP News
Local
Lake Latoka Rest Area near Alexandria is temporarily closed on Tuesday, Aug. 8
5d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Agriculture
News
Local school districts awarded grants from the Department of Agriculture
2d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Rainbow1
Business
Rainbow Rider of Alexandria has provided 3 million passenger trips
3d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
1ibmK1dcOeG-qTNyGbpRgQRhfw1p_imgn.jpg
Community
Rotary Pork Chop and Corn Jubilee set for Aug. 16.
4h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Rainbow over a field and road
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: After the rain
5h ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson