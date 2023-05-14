99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Deer crash injures passenger near Garfield Sunday morning

The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Interstate 94, mile post 95, just west of the Garfield exit in Moe Township.

mtmmarek - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
May 14, 2023 at 12:56 PM

GARFIELD — One person was injured in a crash with a deer near Garfield early Sunday morning, May 14.

The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Interstate 94, mile post 95, just west of the Garfield exit in Moe Township.

Bryan James Meeks, 32, of Las Vegas, Nevada was driving a 2011 GMC Terrain east when the vehicle struck a deer in the right lane, according to the State Patrol.

A passenger, Anthony Del Quirk, 51, of Great Falls, Montana was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the crash report.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Garfield First Responders and North Memorial Ambulance responded to the scene.

Meeks and another passenger, Melissa Sue Laws, 42, of Great Falls, were not injured. Everyone was wearing their seat belts, according to the report.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

