News Local

Cyclists ride in silence in Alexandria to raise awareness of their legal right to public roadways

The annual Ride of Silence takes place the third Wednesday in May, which is National Bike Month.

RideOfSilence_003.JPG
Dozens of cyclists ride along County Road 22 near Kinkead Cemetery in Alexandria as part of the annual Ride of Silence Wednesday, May 17. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of cyclists' legal right to public roadways.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 7:40 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Dozens of cyclists took part in the 14th annual Ride of Silence Wednesday evening, May 17, in Alexandria.

The event is led by Jake Capistrant of Jake’s Bikes and Brad Dumm, father of the late bicyclist, Dennis Dumm, who died on Wednesday, May 20, 2009 in Minneapolis as the result of a bicycle accident. The Alexandria Ride of Silence has taken place annually since then in honor of all loved ones injured or killed in bicycle accidents.

The Ride of Silence is a worldwide event in May, which is National Bike Month. Its purpose is to raise the awareness of cyclists' legal right to public roadways. The ride is also a chance to remember those, like Dumm, who have been killed or injured in cycling accidents.

After gathering at Big Ole Park, participants biked in a slow, silent ride of about five miles around town and on the Central Lakes Trail. Cyclists remained silent during the ride.

Although cyclists have a legal right to share the road with motorists, the motoring public often isn’t aware of these rights, and sometimes not aware of the cyclists themselves, according to organizers.

For more information, visit www.rideofsilence.org .

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
