Cyclists ride in silence in Alexandria to raise awareness of their legal right to public roadways

ALEXANDRIA — Dozens of cyclists took part in the 14th annual Ride of Silence Wednesday evening, May 17, in Alexandria.

The event is led by Jake Capistrant of Jake’s Bikes and Brad Dumm, father of the late bicyclist, Dennis Dumm, who died on Wednesday, May 20, 2009 in Minneapolis as the result of a bicycle accident. The Alexandria Ride of Silence has taken place annually since then in honor of all loved ones injured or killed in bicycle accidents.

The Ride of Silence is a worldwide event in May, which is National Bike Month. Its purpose is to raise the awareness of cyclists' legal right to public roadways. The ride is also a chance to remember those, like Dumm, who have been killed or injured in cycling accidents.

After gathering at Big Ole Park, participants biked in a slow, silent ride of about five miles around town and on the Central Lakes Trail. Cyclists remained silent during the ride.

Although cyclists have a legal right to share the road with motorists, the motoring public often isn’t aware of these rights, and sometimes not aware of the cyclists themselves, according to organizers.

For more information, visit www.rideofsilence.org .