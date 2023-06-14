Country Blossom Farm in Alexandria says dust forcing it to close 2023 U-pick strawberry season

LAGRAND TOWNSHIP — Country Blossom Farm announced that it is canceling this year's U-pick strawberry season partly because of dust on the plants.

"We are going to salvage what is in the back fields and do pre-picked berries sold here at the store only," owner Tracy Heald told the Echo-Press.

In a letter to Douglas County officials, she said they will have to mow down half their strawberry field. Dust from heavy trucks has accumulated on the leaves of their strawberry plants, rendering pesticides less effective.

"These dusty conditions favor the build-up and dispersal of spider mites causing major losses," she wrote. "Spider mite damage results in yield reduction, with strawberry plants producing fewer fruit."

Since 2016, the farm has been battling the same pests, drought and disease, and still managed to produce and sell a strawberry crop they took pride in, she said.

"This is not the case this year," she wrote.

Heald said that thrips and mites thrive on dust and blew into their strawberry fields as heavy equipment during roundabout construction traveled on their gravel road and as equipment for a batch cement plant was hauled into the nearby gravel pit.

Pests are common during hot, dry springs, but thrips especially have been hard to control this year because of the dust accumulating on the strawberry leaves.

"We have never seen this kind of damage in the past," she wrote. "Are these losses caused 100% by the road dust? No, but it is absolutely a huge factor."

The dust has also harmed plant growth and vigor along the road, she said. They are now trying to salvage their fields away from the road.

People come from all over Minnesota and North Dakota for Country Blossom Farm's U-pick strawberries, she said. The farm's Facebook page has 14,000 followers and in 2020 it was featured in a national publication, Farmhouse Style Magazine.

"June strawberry picking is a community event," she said. "Not only does it provide healthy fresh strawberries to our area but it gets people involved in agriculture, to help them understand where their food comes from."

Strawberry revenue provides much-needed cash flow to get the farm to the fall apple harvest, she said.

"It pays our employees and ourselves," she wrote. "We are not exactly sure how we are going to proceed with strawberry harvest. We are not sure how we are going to make payroll. We are not sure if we will keep growing strawberries if this is the result of having a gravel pit for a neighbor. And we are very concerned about our apple crop as well for this year and years to come."

Heald is one of 57 people, mostly LaGrand Township residents, who have petitioned Douglas County to block a temporary concrete batch plant in the nearby gravel pit which would supply concrete for an I-94 resurfacing project in late summer and early fall west of the interchange with Highway 27. They say the concrete plant, which would run 20 trucks an hour down Magnuson Road, would worsen the dust problem.

The gravel pit predates Country Blossom Farm, which the Healds have owned since 2009, but has expanded in recent years. The Douglas County Board approved the temporary concrete plant at its June 14 meeting with several conditions, including that it operates only 16 days from August through October, and that it agrees to set up an escrow account of at least $80,000 with LaGrand Township to reimburse the township or other parties who can show they have suffered damages from the work.

Commissioner Jerry Raap criticized the batch plant operator, Michel's Road and Stone, for failing to adequately control dust on the road. The company also has the contract for the roundabout and were hauling dirt from that project to the gravel pit. He said calcium chloride was available for use as a dust suppressant, but the cost was more than Michel's wanted to pay.

"I feel they're putting their profit ahead of the people on that road," Raap said. "The community comes first."

The pit operator is also supposed to use calcium chloride to keep dust down.

Country Blossom will continue to sell baked goods at its farm store.