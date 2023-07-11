Construction work makes progress in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Construction crews continue to make progress on street and utility projects in Alexandria.

At the Alexandria City Council meeting on July 10, City Administrator Marty Schultz provided an update to the council that was put together by City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven.

Douglas County roundabouts. The Pilot Truck Stop roundabout was fully opened to traffic on Friday, June 30. Only the off-ramp from the interstate remains closed. This ramp will remain closed until the roundabout on the west side of the freeway opens in about two weeks. The new entrance to the Pilot Truck Stop is open. At the YMCA roundabout, all underground sanitary sewer and storm sewer is now complete. The contractor is hauling gravel base. The next major item after the gravel base is placed will be curb and gutter. Assuming good weather, the roundabout is scheduled to be open around the time of the Douglas County Fair.

18th Avenue. All underground utilities are complete. The contractor brought in a second crew for concrete work and is working on constructing sidewalk on 18th Avenue between Jefferson and Nokomis. All islands have been poured. All of the subgrade excavation and the placement of Class 5 aggregate base is complete. There is a small amount of subgrade excavation and aggregate base to do on Jefferson Street. The contractor plans to start paving a bituminous base on 18th Avenue within the next few days.

Local street paving projects. All of the streets in the Victoria Heights area and in the Ashley Pond neighborhood have been paved. The contractor paved the first lift on the cul de-sac at the south end of Tolena Drive and will complete the work in the next few days.

SunOpta/Good Neighbors Public Utilities. All underground utility installation is complete on phase one. The contractor is continuing hauling Class 5 aggregate base to build the road. In coordination with the roundabout project next to the Pilot Truck Stop, the contractor sub-cut, graded and paved the right turn lane and acceleration lane at the east entrance. The developer contacted the city about adding the phase two streets and utilities with this year's work. This change will require a new final plat and a revised developer's agreement. Staff is working with the developer on this change.

Rosewood Lane Regional Pond. A pre-construction meeting is scheduled for July 12.

KOOL-TV may soon reach more viewers

In other council news not reported in other stories, KOOL-TV News Anchor Mark Anthony spoke during the public comment period.

He said that the KOOL-TV is working with Charter Spectrum to bring the station's signal not only to the Alexandria region but throughout the state.

Anthony said that he and Jason Hirsch, who works on KOOL-TV's technical side, have been trying to expand the station's reach for nine years.