Climate change impact on Alexandria's biggest watershed to be studied 

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria is getting a $65,000 planning grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to study the city’s biggest watershed to see how it’s been affected by the state’s changing climate.

The city applied for the “resiliency grant” this past January for a computer modeling of the Southeast Watershed, which comprises nearly 3,000 acres.

The existing computer model for the watershed is from the 1990s. The grant will update the model with the latest version of software to study the changes to the 100-year flood plain boundaries along the corridor caused by land use changes and new rainfall intensity tables, according to CIty Engineer Tim Schoonhoven.

A second computer model will be used to evaluate phosphorus loading into the watershed and identify opportunities to improve water quality.

The total cost of the updated computer modeling is $75,000. The grant requires a local match of $10,000.

The city has been partnering with the Nature Conservancy on the potential development of the Alexandria Nature Trail, which is in the Southeast Watershed. The conservancy has agreed to provide $2,500 toward the local match.

The city also received $5,000 from the Douglas County Water Quality Legacy Fund for the project.

The remaining $2,500 will come of out the city’s stormwater utility fund.

In a related action, the council approved an engineering agreement with Widseth for the computer modeling of the watershed. The engineering services, which are included in the $65,000 grant, include project planning and preparation; ditches and stormwater sewers review; survey verification; mapping; modeling; and a report.

Water main projects advance

The council took action on two water main projects:



It accepted a bid of $237,065 from Ferguson Brothers Excavating, which will provide the general construction work for the Latoka Lane water main improvements. It was the lowest of four bids that were submitted and was well below the city’s estimate of $272,000.

It called for bids for the Nokomis Street water main project from 18th Avenue to 22nd Avenue. The extension is needed to serve the new Pope Douglas Joint Solid Waste site, according to Brian Dahl, water distribution manager for ALP Utilities.

Three temporary liquor licenses issued

The council issued three temporary on-sale liquor licenses to:



The Car Care Program for an "Alexandria Craft Beer Tour" event to be held Saturday, July 22 at Knute Nelson Memorial Park. The Car Care Program is co-hosting the event with Leighton Broadcasting.

Alexandria Youth Baseball Association for a four-day Junior Legion District Tournament event on July 18-21 at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

The Alexandria Education Foundation for an "EdRock" on Friday, June 30 at Legacy of the Lakes Gardens.

Since all three of the applicants are non-profits, they are allowed to apply for a temporary on-sale liquor license, which also requires approval by the state alcohol and gambling enforcement division.

In other licensing action, the council issued a mobile food truck license for Sorny B’s Smokin’ Grill, owned by Brian Sorensen of Osakis.

Bids go out for underground electrical project

The council agreed to call for the material bids and working inventory for ALP Utilities’ distribution improvement project in 2024.

The project will put more powerlines underground to improve the stability of electrical service.

Bids will be opened on Aug. 16.

The estimated bid for material is $980,000 and the estimate for working inventory is $151,000.

The area included is referred to as the Darling Circuit. It will start at 401 County Road 22; go north to Arrowwood Drive, then turn right; go North on Arrowwood Drive to CR 34 then turn right; go east on County Road 34, stopping just short of Casa Marina.

The power poles in that area are aged and need to be taken down, said Josh Waldorf, electric distribution manager for ALP Utilities.

Computer agreement renewed

The council ratified a renewal agreement with the Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative.

The city attorney’s office relies on a software program, the Minnesota County Attorney Practice System, in order to store and process prosecution files and upload criminal complaints to the state’s eCharging system. Douglas County uses the same system.

The software helps the attorney’s office to be more efficient in the handling of criminal cases by using auto-fill template documents to organize open case files.

Because the sole purpose of this software is to prosecute city cases, the city has paid for the annual cost of the software for over a decade.

The Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative, which administers the MCAPS program, has a support agreement for the program with Strategic Technologies, Inc. (STI). In order for the city attorney’s office to continue to use the MCAPS program, MnCCC requires the council to ratify its renewal agreement with STI.

The annual licensee costs listed in the agreement are $4,200 for 2023 and $4,900 for 2024.