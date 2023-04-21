Climate change could turn Minnesota into the new Kansas, researcher says

ALEXANDRIA — If the world doesn't slam the brakes on greenhouse gas emissions, the climate and plant life in Douglas County will resemble Manhattan, Kansas, by 2070, a University of Minnesota forestry researcher told an Alexandria audience on Tuesday.

And northern Minnesota, now home to the southern edge of the boreal forest, will resemble Omaha, Nebraska, Lee E. Frelich, director of The University of Minnesota Center for Forest Ecology, told Senior College students at Alexandria Technical and Community College.

"Could moose live in Omaha, Nebraska?" he asked. "The answer is they can if you give them a swimming pool filled with chilled water, but not as a wildland species."

Frelich is a noted researcher whose work has been cited by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which is the United Nations' body for assessing the science related to climate change.

If the nations don't take climate change seriously and continue "business as usual," he said, summer temperatures will rise 13 degrees by 2070.

On average, Manhattan, Kansas, receives 59 days each year when the temperature reaches 90 degrees or hotter, according to Kansas State University . On average during the summer, the Twin Cities records 13 days with an air temperature of 90 degrees or higher, according to the Minnesota DNR .

With a climate like Kansas or Nebraska, cold-loving balsam fir trees would disappear from Minnesota, Frelich said. Maple trees could survive, as long as someone watered them. So the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, jack pine, black spruce, paper birch and others would be replaced by sugar maples, basswood, bur oaks, and other warmer tree species.

"It would be a completely different ecosystem," he said.

Researchers are watching the retreat of the boreal forest to find out what happens, because it is considered a tipping point for the world, Frelich said. Trees hold carbon dioxide, and if the boreal forest dies, all that carbon dioxide will go into the atmosphere. Already along the north shore, 30 million white birch trees died after drought years in 2006, 2007 and 2012, he said.

One of the slides researcher Lee Frelich showed to Senior College at Alexandria Technical and Community College shows that the warming trend began around 1940. While the carbon dioxide levels are listed at 413 parts per million, Frelich said it is an outdated figure, and the current amount is 420 parts per million.

When an audience member asked Frelich what Kansas would look like by 2070 under a "business as usual" scenario, he said it would resemble Arizona or northern Mexico.

In answer to a question about whether corn affects climate change, he said it can because corn transpires, or breathes out water and requires so much irrigation.

"It raises the dewpoint in the summer," he said. "That easily could contribute to the severity of big thunderstorms, with downbursts, and even hail."

A warmer climate will open the door to invasive pests would could also destroy Minnesota's forests, he said. However, it would likely wipe out invasive buckthorn, which prefers cooler climates.

He said that in order to minimize carbon emissions, people can eat more plant-based foods and less meat, use more energy-efficient cars, seek out alternative energy sources such as solar and wind, stop deforestation, and plant trees. He advised against planting boreal species, but said bur oaks and sycamores would likely thrive here. Bur oaks are more resistant to oak wilt, which plagues other kinds of oak trees.

One student asked whether scientists can genetically engineer trees to better withstand climate change, but Frelich said that while scientists can genetically engineer corn for different climates, trees have a much longer lifespan and it's difficult to tweak genetics that quickly to see results.

Someone asked if Minnesotans should plant palm trees, drawing a laugh from the audience.

"I'd hold off on the palm trees," Frelich said.