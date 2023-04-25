Chicken proposal in Alexandria still up in the air

ALEXANDRIA — A proposal to allow chickens inside the city limits drew questions and concerns at an Alexandria Planning Commission meeting on Monday, April 17.

It was ultimately tabled to allow for more feedback and discussion at the next commission meeting.

City Planner Mike Weber provided a summary of the discussion in a packet that was given to the Alexandria City Council for its April 24 meeting.

Mayor Bobbie Osterberg, who spoke as a resident at the commission meeting, said if the proposal moves forward, it should be with the understanding that the residents who choose to do this need appropriate acreage and buildings.

“We say many times to let ‘Alexandria be the place you choose,’” Osterberg said, according to the minutes of the meeting. “I don’t see how this helps the city of Alexandria be the place people choose to live.”

Bobbie Osterberg

Karen Salem, a Latoka Drive resident, said she loves chickens but they shouldn’t be allowed for property owners with a half an acre or less. “There should be a limit to the number of chickens and they need to have proper buildings,” she said.

Terry Rode, a Roosevelt Street resident, commented that back in 2014, the city was going through the same issue and the same discussions. The council at that time voted 3-2 against allowing chickens.

“Basically, I don’t believe that chickens should be allowed in Alexandria at all,” he said, adding that he’s concerned about bird flu issues and who would be the “chicken police.”

Rode said chickens also attract rats, skunks, coyotes and foxes into backyards.

“Children and our pets are at jeopardy,” he said, citing an incident near Noonan Park where there was a chicken running loose and someone was attacked and hurt by a rooster.

“First they’ll want chickens — then what?” Rode asked. “Rabbits, goats, donkeys, horses, cows — where is this going to end?”

Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he has more than 20 chickens of his own in his rural, not-in-the-city setting. “It’s not for me to have an opinion,” he said at the planning commission meeting. “But as a stakeholder, any decision made will impact both city government and the police department.”

Scott Kent

Kent said he met with City Planner Mike Weber about who would be the chicken police and it appears the responsibility will ultimately fall on the police department.

“In the past five years we have roughly averaged 225 animal complaints in the city of Alexandria,” Kent told the commission. “This is dogs, cats, people shooting rabbits with BB guns, skunks, and deer.”

He said he had no idea how many chickens would be in town if the proposal passes.

“Having animals does cause conflict,” Kent said. “Our uniformed officers would have to deal with this. We are not set up for animal control at this time. Our courts are already overburdened with judges seeing a 46% increase in cases. I can’t imagine them having to deal with conflicts relating to chickens.”

Weber asked the commission to submit any additional questions or comments or requests for information about the chicken proposal to him.

“We’ve received lots of great comments and information from the public as well as from the applicant,” he said.

Weber added that he talked to Christin Klimek with the Lakes Area Humane Society and its agreement with the city does not include impounding chickens. “LAHS would not welcome this responsibility,” Weber said.

Cool Summer Concert Series gets go-ahead

Big events are on tap at Copper Trail Brewing Company this summer.

It received a special event permit for the fourth show in the “Cool Summer Concert Series” that will take place Thursday, Aug. 24 from 4 to 10 p.m. The concert includes a Queen tribute band and a street dance. The concerts are a collaboration between the brewery and Hubbard Radio’s COOL-FM.

Copper Trail owner Dave Gibbons requested closing Broadway from Second Avenue to the north edge of company’s parking lot at 205 Broadway Street from noon to 11:59 p.m. for set-up and clean-up time.

The brewery obtained a certificate of liability insurance with liquor liability and the city was added as an additional insured party.

In a related action, the council approved the brewery’s request for a community festival liquor license for the event. This allows the brewery to set up a beer tent in the street across from its establishment at 205 Broadway St.

The council also issued Copper Trail three temporary on-sale liquor licenses for the other three shows in the Cool Summer Concert Series. This includes The Fabulous Armadillos on Friday, May 26, the Chicago Tribute Transit Authority on Thursday, June 29 and a Prince Tribute on Thursday, July 27.

3 other special events get approval

In addition to the Copper Trail event, the council issued three other special event permits:



A first-ever “LegenDAIRY Family Fun on Sixth Avenue” event organized by the Downtown Merchants Association on Saturday, June 17. Set up will begin at 8 a.m. and the family fun event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 6th Avenue between Broadway and Irving Street. It will include four or five cows, pony rides, a petting zoo, food stand, dunk tank, axe throwing, scavenger hunt, and other activities. No alcohol will be served.

Kick-Off to Summer Celebration at New Testament Church/School. It will be held Sunday, May 21 from noon to 3 p.m., at Manor Hills Park. No alcohol will be served.

Freedom First Riders annual motorcycle show at the Runestone Community Center on May 20-21. Food and beverages will be available, including alcohol, which will be served in a fenced-in area outside of the RCC. The event will raise money for motorcycle awareness and rider training.

City is committed to constructing safe buildings

The city of Alexandria is committed to making sure buildings are safe for the public.

That’s part of a resolution the council approved proclaiming May 2023 as Building Safety Month. The proclamation noted that people all over the world are asked to consider the commitment to improve building safety, resilience and economic investment at home and in the community, and to acknowledge the essential service provided by local and state building departments, fire prevention bureaus and federal agencies in protecting lives and property.

Alexandria, according to the proclamation, recognizes that its growth and strength depends on the safety and essential role its homes, buildings and infrastructure play, both in everyday life and when disasters strike.

The theme for this year’s campaign is “Safety for All: Building Codes in Action.”

Revised food truck ordinance gets final approval

The council gave final approval to a change in the city’s food truck ordinance that clarifies where mobile food trucks may be located.

The amendment states that “Mobile food trucks/vendors are prohibited from vending activity…on any public street or private property within 150 feet of the nearest property line of any restaurant within the city except as expressly authorized in writing by the owner/operator of such a restaurant.”

City Planner Mike Weber said this will include the placement of food trucks on a public street or private property, including the private property of the restaurant, regardless of who owns the food truck.

Another change in the ordinance clarifies location restrictions of food trucks/vendors. It states, "Mobile food trucks/vendors are prohibited from vending activity on Broadway Street in the area bounded by Third Avenue to the north and 22nd Avenue to the south, from vending activity on any portion of State Trunk Highway 29 lying within the city (unless authorized by the State of Minnesota and while operating under a Special Event Permit), from vending activity in any municipal parking lot, from vending activity on any public street or private property within 150 feet of the nearest property line of any restaurant within the city." Vending activity is also prohibited on private property used or zoned for other than commercial or industrial purposes.

The city’s legislative committee recommended the changes to clear up gray areas in the existing ordinance which seems to simultaneously prohibit and allow food trucks.