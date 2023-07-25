Chick-fil-A is coming to Alexandria, sort of

ALEXANDRIA — A Chick-fil-A tri-state food truck will soon be rolling into Alexandria.

At its meeting Monday night, the council issued a 2023 mobile food truck license to dreamBig Hospitality, LLC, which owns the business. The company has a current license through the Minnesota Department of Health.

Chick-fil-A is a fast food restaurant chain and the largest chain specializing in chicken sandwiches. Headquartered in College Park, Georgia, Chick-fil-A operates 2,928 restaurants across 48 states.

The menu from the Chick-fil-A tri-state food truck website shows it will offer chicken sandwiches (spicy and original), chicken nuggets, waffle fries, complete meals, cookies and beverages.

Fuel tank request tabled

The council tabled a rezoning request that would have allowed a fuel pump on the shoreline of Lake L’Homme Dieu.

Kevin Hanson, owner of the Zorbaz restaurant , requested the permit and other zoning items – a variance and a conditional use permit that he later withdrew at the Alexandria Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The council tabled all the requests.

After City Planner Mike Weber talked about why the planning commission voted to deny Hanson's requests, council member Scott Allen made a motion to approve the rezoning. He said boats have increased in size since the city's 2007 master plan, going from 17-feet long with a 20-gallon tank to 25-feet today with 65-gallon tanks.

Allen said that fueling stations at docks on the lake are more safe than boaters carrying gas containers out to their own docks and pouring gas into their boat. "To me, this is the best option for the environment," Allen said.

The motion sparked some debate among council members. One issue was that Allen's motion did not include any findings of fact and contradicted the findings the planning commission made.

Eventually, council member Andrew Wiener made a motion to table Hanson's re-zoning request and it was approved on a 3-2 vote with Bill Franzen and Roger Thalman voting no. The conditional use permit was tabled, 5-0.

The council has until Aug. 15 to remove the item from the table and take action. Otherwise the zoning requests would be granted automatically, according to Weber.

Zorbaz wanted to replace an abandoned fuel tank and pump with a new pump that would be located next to the lake and a new fuel tank that would be located on the restaurant site. The above-ground tank would hold 12,000 gallons of unleaded fuel.

Hanson told the planning commission that the site of the proposed tank is zoned for single-family resident use even though he’s been paying the commercial tax rate ever since he purchased it.

When the property was known as The Wharf, the original fuel tank and pump were built and it sold gas to boaters for years, according to Matt Hagstrom, an engineer that represented Hanson at the planning commission meeting.

In 2000, the restaurant burned down and the property remained vacant for 10 years. Hagstrom said that Hanson didn’t know the lake property was zoned as residential and had been paying commercial property taxes.

The Lure, located across the street from Zorbaz, applied for the same zoning request in 2019 and was denied, according to City Planner Mike Weber.

The planning commission cited several reasons for denying the requests, including:



It wasn’t consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan.

It did not meet land area and setback requirements.

The request is not consistent with the character of the surrounding area since all the lakeside lots are residential.

The streets are not adequate to accommodate the request. The speed limit is 40 miles per hour and the traffic is 7,200 vehicles per day.

No mistakes were made at the time the plan was developed or the zoning ordinance was adopted.

The request doesn’t meet city code to “preserve and enhance the quality of surface waters, conserve the economic and natural environmental values of shorelands and provide for the wise use of water and related land resources of the state.”

In other zoning related action, the council:

Issued a conditional use permit to Holiday Station Store at 5310 Highway 29 South to add electric vehicle charging stations. The store plans to install two charging stations, which would charge up to four vehicles at one time. The charging stations will have adapters to accommodate most vehicles. It generally takes between 20 to 30 minutes to charge a vehicle.

Issued a conditional use permit to Precision Auto that will increase the vehicle parking area north of the existing shop and parking area at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Nokomis Street. An existing house on the adjacent site will be demolished. The new lot will have enough room for seven vehicles.

Approved a final plat for GoodNeighbors Second Addition. This is the next phase of a development on the south side of 34th Avenue W/County Road 46. The new plat re-subdivides the existing lot to make room for a new public street, 42nd Avenue West. The street will eliminate an existing cul-de-sac and provide a loop through the site.

Vacated a portion of Ridgewood Terrace located in the Summer Meadows plat. The council approved a planned unit development for Summer Meadows at its June 26 meeting. The PUD re-aligned a portion of a platted but unbuilt street, originally shown as Ridgewood Terrace but was renamed Seasons Drive. When the new plat is recorded, the old alignment of the platted street will be vacated to clear up any confusion about the property’s title, according to city leaders.

Public alley to be paved

The council approved a request to pave a public alley in the block surrounded by Elm/Fillmore streets and Sixth/Seventh avenues.

The request came from the owners of Trumm Drug, First Congregational Church and Widseth. Their properties abut the alley. The owners plan to repave their private parking lots this summer and asked if the city would be interested in paving the public alley at the same time.

The council agreed. The maximum amount the city will pay is $15,150.

New city code allows managed landscapes

The council gave preliminary approval to allow owners of private land to install and maintain a managed natural landscape.

The action was taken because of a new state law that requires cities to regulate native or natural landscapes.

Under the city’s proposed code, native landscapes are defined as a planned, intentional and maintained planting of native of native or non-native grass, wildflowers, forbs (herbs), ferns, shrubs or trees. This includes rain gardens, meadow vegetation and ornamental plants.

It does not include turf-grass lawns left unattended for the purpose of returning the land to a natural state.

Except as part of a managed natural landscape, any weeds or grass growing higher than eight inches or that are about to go to seed, are prohibited, under the proposed city code.

Public hearing will talk about taxi rules

Should the city update its taxi cab ordinance to level the playing field for local taxi services that are competing against ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft, which don't have to pay city licensing fees?

That’s one of the taxi issues the council wants to get public input about during a hearing. It also wants to get feedback on the taxi licensing process, what is required and how long it takes.

The council is also looking into the possibility of no longer licensing taxis, which other cities, including Fergus Falls, have done.

The council scheduled it for Monday, Aug. 14.