News Local

Chamber membership team recognizes 3 new members in Alexandria

They are JIVE Hair Studio, Deja Bleu House of Coffee and T-Mobile by Arch Telecom.

By Echo Press staff report
Today at 7:20 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Team recognized four new Chamber members on Wednesday, July 12.

JIVE Hair Studio, owned by Jill Swanstrom, is a local hair salon that specializes in cutting, coloring, extension work, and curly hair. It is located at 123 6th Ave E.

Swanstrom is currently taking new clients and prides herself on conducting thorough research on using high quality, clean products. She is also the co-host of a hair education podcast, The Hairaopy Podcast, which can be found on all streaming platforms. Learn more at https://jivehair.glossgenius.com/ .

Deja Bleu House of Coffee, located at 612 Broadway St., is a boutique/coffee shop in the heart of downtown Alexandria. With brewing its own specialty grade beans, its services extend outside of the shop through the Deja Bleu food truck and offers offsite catering.

Its upstairs loft is also available to use and rent out at no additional cost. Learn more at https://trend-couture-by-ann-manning.myshopify.com/ .

T-Mobile by Arch Telecom has been offering its services in the Alexandria area for roughly seven years located at 915 Broadway St. Specializing in 5G coverage, T-Mobile requires no contracts and sells a variety of phones, tablets, and accessories.

Learn more at https://www.t-mobile.com/stores/bd/t-mobile-alexandria-mn-56308-836d?utm_source=google&utm_medium=lastmile&utm_campaign=836D .

The membership team serves as a resource to new members by providing support through conversations and introductions that will cultivate and promote positive ongoing relationships between Chamber members.

For more information on the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, call 320-763-3161 or visit www.alexandriamn.org .

