Chamber Ambassadors visit four Alexandria businesses

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized four local businesses on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Ace Hardware in Alexandria (and Long Prairie) recently went under new ownership with Shaynen Schmidt, also owner of Pro-Tainer in Alexandria. Ace Hardware has over 5,000 stores internationally with majority being independently owned and operated. It has a variety of departments to fit your every need from grills and outdoor living to cleaning and building supplies and everything in between. Learn more at AceHardware.com/store-details/03662 .

Stuart Rubner is the owner of newly opened, Summit Chiropractic Care located at 324 Broadway St., Ste. 218. Rubner is a doctor of chiropractic, has his B.A. in biology with an emphasis on health and medical sciences, has his acupuncture certificate, and is a certified medical examiner to be able to perform Department of Transportation Exams. Dr. Rubner also offers ultrasounds and cold laser therapy and has experience working with pregnant women and children. Learn more at SummitChiropracticCare.com .

Cenex in Alexandria recently built a new building that opened in the fall of 2022 and under a new name – Cenex Midtown Express of Alexandria. The new building brought in additional fuel pumps, a larger square foot convenience store and many local business partnerships from local clothing and freeze-dried candy to fresh Roer’s Bakery donuts dropped off daily. It also brought in new items such as Hunt Brother’s Pizza, a Fresh-Blend machine, and more. Learn more at AlexCenex.com .

Sheyenne Ritter is the owner of Wind Down Massage, a new massage therapy business open at 624 Broadway St., St. 103 in the back part of The Edge. While she specializes in recovery massages and migraine/headache treatments, she also offers prenatal massages, a relaxing “winter warm up” massage, and your general 60-minute and 90-minute massages. You can book online or by calling 320-491-4883. Learn more at Wind-Down-Massage-Therapy.square.site .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chamber Ambassadors serve as an active communication link to cultivate and promote positive relationships between the Chamber and the business community for members and non-members.

For more information about the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.