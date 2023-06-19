Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra offers Chamber Concert in Alexandria

The orchestra also bids farewell to long-time supporter, Sandy Susag.

Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra members rehearse for the upcoming Symphony at the Cinema concert.
Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra members rehearse for a Symphony at the Cinema concert.
File photo
Today at 9:12 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra invites the community to its final concert of the season.

The Chamber Concert will take place at Mount Carmel Ministries on Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at Cherry Street Books in Alexandria or at the door.

The Chamber Concert is an opportunity for orchestra members to perform unique pieces in small groups in a more intimate setting. This concert will take place in a cozy atmosphere nestled near the shores of Lake Carlos, the orchestra said in a news release.

While the symphony orchestra performances are impressively large-scale, the smaller Chamber Concert is a unique opportunity to hear the individual talent that exists within the orchestra.

Each piece is unique, offering the opportunity to hear a wide musical variety in one concert.

Farewell to longtime supporter, Sandy Susag

Following the Chamber Concert, the CLSO will host an informal reception for guests and musicians to thank Sandy Susag for her years of service and dedication to CLSO. Susag will be leaving CLSO, ending her tenure with the organization.

Over the past decade, Susag has been involved in the orchestra in several capacities, initially as a board member and then as executive director.

Susag’s contributions include fundraising, volunteer management, event growth and her invaluable gift of cultivating community relationships, according to the CLSO.

Sandy Susag

“CLSO will always have my heart not only for the great music, but for all the amazing people that I have had the privilege of meeting. I am excited to see all the great new accomplishments and, most of all, the musical opportunities that (CLSO) will create,” said Susag.

The future of CLSO

Brad Lambrecht remains the organization’s director of music. Lambrecht recently announced CLSO’s upcoming 15th season, which offers something for everyone.

Brad Lambrecht is the director of the Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra.
CLSO continues to grow as a renowned regional organization, producing high quality orchestral music in the lakes area. Over 50 musicians from across central Minnesota rehearse weekly under the direction of Maestro Lambrecht.

CLSO’s governing board of directors includes music-appreciating professionals from a variety of sectors, including finance, business, nonprofit, education and healthcare.

