Cars shine at the Alexandria Vintage Car Club's 35th annual event

Rain didn't stop car enthusiasts from showing off their prized possessions.

CarShow 8249.jpg
Mryon Moser, owner of this 1971 Toyota Hilux, talks to a family attending the Alexandria Vintage Car Club's 35th annual Show and Shine car show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The vehicle, according to a sticker in the window, has less than 2,000 miles on it.
Contributed photo / Brandon Beliveau
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 12:09 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Despite the rain, car enthusiasts gathered at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Sunday, June 25 for the Alexandria Vintage Car Club's 35th annual Show and Shine event.

New this year was the Young Guns Corral, which was a space dedicated for those aged 16 to 18 to show off their rides.

CarShow 8224.jpg
New this year at the Alexandria Vintage Car Club Show and Shine event was the Young Guns Corral. This space was for those ages 16 to 18 to show off their rides.
Contributed photo / Brandon Beliveau

The event also include a vendors and crafters, food trucks, music and more.

For more information about the club, follow its Facebook page at facebook.com/VintageCarClubOfAlexandria.

CarShow 8218.jpg
This Ford Gran Torino is a replica of the car from the TV show "Starsky and Hutch." It was on display at the Alexandria Vintage Car Club Show and Shine on Sunday, June 25.
Contributed photo / Brandon Beliveau
CarShow 8232.jpg
The owner of this Ford Maverick shines up the vehicle as a car enthusiast checks out the engine. The car was on display at the Show and Shine car show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Contributed photo / Brandon Beliveau
CarShow 8212.jpg
A car enthusiast looks at a 1991 Acura NSX owned by Austin Graser during the Alexandria Vintage Car Club's 35th annual Show and Shine at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The show and swap meet took place on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Contributed photo / Brandon Beliveau
CarShow 8226.jpg
People of all ages attended the Alexandria Vintage Car Club's 35th annual Show and Shine event on Sunday, June 25.
Contributed photo / Brandon Beliveau

Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
