Cars shine at the Alexandria Vintage Car Club's 35th annual event

ALEXANDRIA — Despite the rain, car enthusiasts gathered at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Sunday, June 25 for the Alexandria Vintage Car Club's 35th annual Show and Shine event.

New this year was the Young Guns Corral, which was a space dedicated for those aged 16 to 18 to show off their rides.

The event also include a vendors and crafters, food trucks, music and more.

For more information about the club, follow its Facebook page at facebook.com/VintageCarClubOfAlexandria.

This Ford Gran Torino is a replica of the car from the TV show "Starsky and Hutch." It was on display at the Alexandria Vintage Car Club Show and Shine on Sunday, June 25. Contributed photo / Brandon Beliveau

The owner of this Ford Maverick shines up the vehicle as a car enthusiast checks out the engine. The car was on display at the Show and Shine car show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Contributed photo / Brandon Beliveau

A car enthusiast looks at a 1991 Acura NSX owned by Austin Graser during the Alexandria Vintage Car Club's 35th annual Show and Shine at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The show and swap meet took place on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Contributed photo / Brandon Beliveau