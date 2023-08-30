Brother seeks information about missing sister last seen in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — A Duluth man is seeking information on the whereabouts of his sister.

Steve Woodworth is trying to find out what happened to his sister, Melissa Burt, who has not been seen in more than two years.

"She was active on Facebook, and the last thing she posted on Facebook was in December of 2020, and that's the last time anybody she has been in contact with on Facebook has heard from her, too," Woodworth said. "It was just like all communications stopped. …

"That's not like her," he said.

Woodworth reported his sister missing with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office , and he said they have spoken with a person with whom she was known to be in contact.

"They said that she was known to be in Texas, Kansas and Iowa with this individual, and this individual said the last time he saw her was in a small town in Iowa, but he doesn't remember the name of the town," Woodworth said.

According to a flyer with information about Burt, she was last seen getting into an RV.

Burt is an American Indian who is 55 years old, with brown hair and eyes. She is listed as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds.

Burt and Woodworth grew up in Parkers Prairie.

"On the outside she's a happy person," Woodworth said. "On the inside there's a lot of trauma. … But she's still a human being."

Burt also has a son who graduated from high school this year, Woodworth said.

"I want to know if she's okay, which I don't think she is," Woodworth said. "My brother passed away a year ago, and if she'd have known she'd have been there. Any information will help."

If anyone has any information about Burt, they are requested to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 320-762-8151.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

