Bike ride from Osakis will help St. Jude's children hospital

OSAKIS – The public is invited to participate in the St. Jude’s bike-a-thon on Saturday, May 20.

Registration will be from 8 to 8:45 a.m. at the Osakis Visitor Center, with the ride starting at 9 a.m.

Riders should collect donations and bring them to the event. The more donations collected, the more prizes participants are eligible to win. Donations are due the day of the bike ride.

If unable to ride, turn in donations at the Osakis Elementary office to qualify for prizes.

Proceeds go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. For information, call Mary Lou Quistorff at 320-859-2437.