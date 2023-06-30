ATV driver severely injured in crash near Evansville

EVANSVILLE — An all-terrain vehicle crash near Evansville injured two people Thursday, June 29 in Lund Township.

At about 4 p.m., Douglas County sheriff's deputies responded to a single ATV rollover crash near the intersection of County Road 33 NW and Stockhaven Road West about two miles north of Evansville.

The crash occurred in the east ditch of County Road 33 when the ATV rolled over. The ATV driver, Brian Kielbasa, 46, of Roselle Park, New Jersey suffered severe injuries and was air lifted from the scene, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

A juvenile passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. The crash still remains under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputies were assisted on scene by Life Link, Ashby Ambulance, and Evansville First Responders.