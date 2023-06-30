Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ATV driver severely injured in crash near Evansville

A juvenile passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

By Al Edenloff
Today at 8:54 PM

EVANSVILLE — An all-terrain vehicle crash near Evansville injured two people Thursday, June 29 in Lund Township.

At about 4 p.m., Douglas County sheriff's deputies responded to a single ATV rollover crash near the intersection of County Road 33 NW and Stockhaven Road West about two miles north of Evansville.

The crash occurred in the east ditch of County Road 33 when the ATV rolled over. The ATV driver, Brian Kielbasa, 46, of Roselle Park, New Jersey suffered severe injuries and was air lifted from the scene, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

A juvenile passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. The crash still remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Life Link, Ashby Ambulance, and Evansville First Responders.

By Al Edenloff
Al Edenloff is the editor of the twice-weekly Echo Press. He started his journalism career when he was in 10th grade, writing football and basketball stories for the Parkers Prairie Independent.
