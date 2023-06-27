Architect hired for ice rink expansion project in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — What will the Runestone Community Center’s expansion look like?

JLG Architects in Alexandria will play a key role.

At its meeting Monday night, the Alexandria City Council authorized JLG Architects to complete design development on all three phases of the expansion project and construction documents on phases one and two.

Since the predesign of the project was completed and approved by the state in May 2022, additional design work has been paused while fundraising and sponsorship opportunities were pursued, according to City Administrator Marty Schlutz.

The project consists of three main phases:

Phase one – renovation of the existing south end of the original building, which still contains the original HVAC and plumbing from the opening of the building in 1978. The main level of this area is currently used as locker rooms by the boys and girls high school hockey teams and the Alexandria Blizzard . On the upper level is support space and restrooms.

Phase two – expansion of the lobby and main level support space. This work will relocate the concession stand, expand the main lobby and construct additional space on the southeast end of the building on both levels that would consist of new team rooms, support space, an elevator and improved circulation. This also creates a pass-through area from the main arena to the new arena that would be built in phase three.

Phase three – new arena and support space. This consists primarily of the new floor area that would be constructed for dry floor and ice uses. Depending on funds available additional meeting areas and training space could also be constructed. Access to the new floor area would be on both the main and upper level.

Phasing the project will allow the city to move ahead more quickly with construction of the first two phases while fundraising continues for phase three. This limits the effects of inflation on the first two phases of the project, Schultz said.

City funds may be used for the first two phases, which would allow funds raised through donations and sponsorship to be directed toward the construction of phase three.

The timing of phase three would depend on the success of the capital campaign and state funding. City funds would also be part of the funding mix for phase three, according to Schultz.

The city estimates that the cost of the first two phases could be between $6 million and $8 million. The design work for those phases would provide more accurate estimates.

Groundbreaking for the first two phases could be as early as spring 2024. Phase three could potentially follow in the fall of 2024 upon completion of a successful capital campaign.

Completing the design development for all three phases and construction documents for phases one and two would cost about $500,000.

After the construction documents are completed, the next steps for the council would be to authorize advertising for bids and begin the process of selling bonds to pay for the construction costs. The city will be reimbursed from bond proceeds for the up-front costs of design.