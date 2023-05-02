99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Andes Tower Hills near Alexandria says it set a Midwest record

Below average temperatures give customers one more chance to play in the snow, says manager.

Snowboarding Andes.jpg
Snowboarder Tony Bollman of Kensington videotapes himself while sliding down a hill at Andes Tower Hills on Monday, May 1.
Contributed photo
By Echo Press staff report
May 02, 2023 at 11:46 AM

KENSINGTON — Andes Tower Hills Ski Area about 10 miles west of Alexandria opened up for a few hours on Monday, May 1.

But why would it open on a Monday after it recently closed for the season?

According to Andes Tower General Manager Tom Anderson, said this allowed Andes to set a Midwest record for being open eight consecutive months.

Andes opened for skiing/snowboarding in October and was also open November, December, January, February, March, April
and now, May.

“The temperatures have been below average for the last few weeks and has contributed to taking a long time for the snow to melt,” Anderson said. "We wanted to offer this special event to our customers to get one last chance to play in the snow."

