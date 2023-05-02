Andes Tower Hills near Alexandria says it set a Midwest record

KENSINGTON — Andes Tower Hills Ski Area about 10 miles west of Alexandria opened up for a few hours on Monday, May 1.

But why would it open on a Monday after it recently closed for the season?

According to Andes Tower General Manager Tom Anderson, said this allowed Andes to set a Midwest record for being open eight consecutive months.

Andes opened for skiing/snowboarding in October and was also open November, December, January, February, March, April

and now, May.

“The temperatures have been below average for the last few weeks and has contributed to taking a long time for the snow to melt,” Anderson said. "We wanted to offer this special event to our customers to get one last chance to play in the snow."