News Local

ALP Utilities in Alexandria honored for providing reliable, safe service

The "RP3" designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate the highest proficiency in four key disciplines.

EP Alexandria.jpg
Lowell Anderson/Echo Press
By Echo Press staff report
May 08, 2023 at 1:38 PM

ALEXANDRIA — ALP Utilities in Alexandria has earned a Diamond Reliable Public Power Provider or RP3 designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.

The designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate the highest proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.

ALP joins 271 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation. Only 122 of those 271 achieve the highest designation of a Diamond RP3 utility.

“Receiving an RP3 designation is a great honor signifying a utility has demonstrated commitment to industry best practices,” said Troy Adams, chair of APPA’s RP3 review panel and general manager at Manitowoc Public Utilities, Wisconsin. "And ultimately, the culture developed from this pursuit of excellence and continued improvement through the RP3 program results in measurable value delivered to the local community”

“We are extremely proud to be the recipient of the Diamond RP3 designation,” said Ted Cash, general manager of ALP Utilities. “This is the culmination of a great deal of hard work by staff and the ALP board, people who really care about powering the Alexandria area. ALP is committed to being a premier municipal utility and to continuing to look for ways to improve our operations and service to benefit our customers.”

Ted Cash
Ted Cash

The American Public Power Association has offered the RP3 designation for 18 years now. APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. APPA advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training and operations.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
