Alomere Health in Alexandria receives national recognition

ALEXANDRIA — Alomere Health received more national recognition recently.

It was recognized in Becker’s Hospital Review’s “Great Community Hospitals” list , and has again been awarded the “5-Star rating” from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for overall hospital quality.

The 5-Star ratings from CMS are awarded based on 46 publicly reported measures grouped into the following categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and time and effective care.

In a news release, Carl Vaagenes, CEO at Alomere Health said, “It is so incredibly exciting and affirming to see the recognition based on the dedication, passion and hard work of everyone to living our values of excellence, compassion, accountability, hospitality and integrity as we strive to deliver superior quality care to our family, friends, neighbors, and communities we serve.”

Carl Vaagenes

Additionally, Alomere Health being added to Becker’s Hospital Review as one of 153 Great Community Hospitals in the nation is "another amazing distinction," Vaagenes said. The accolade is based on several outside rankings and ratings from top national organizations on clinical excellence, compassionate care and economic impact on the communities they serve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, Alomere Health was recognized as the first and only hospital in Minnesota to ever be named to the “ Top 20 Rural and Community Hospital ” award, which is a highly esteemed accolade that acknowledges hospitals demonstrating excellence in providing high-quality care and improving health outcomes within rural communities across the nation.

Vaagenes added, “All of these amazing accomplishments wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the hard work and dedication of the entire Alomere team. I would like to thank everyone for what they’ve done and continue to do to make Alomere Health one of the best medical facilities in the nation.”

About Alomere Health

Alomere Health is an independent non-profit, locally governed and nationally recognized health system serving the community of Alexandria and the surrounding central Minnesota region through a network of providers, services, locations, and solutions, including:

