Alexandria's school resource officer program in jeopardy

ALEXANDRIA —For almost a decade, School Resource Officers have been building rapport and providing security at Discovery Middle School and Alexandria Area High School.

That may end.

At Monday night's Alexandria City Council meeting, Police Chief Scott Kent and City Attorney Tom Jacobson informed the council about a new state law that will not allow School Resources Officers or SROs to use reasonable force toward a student unless it is necessary to prevent bodily harm or death to the student or another person.

The new law is part of the education bill that limits the use of force by SROs and contracted officers.

Schools in some cities and counties have already canceled their SRO contracts because they believe the new law puts officers lives at risk, may escalate dangerous situations and cause more damage, according to Jacobson, who suggested putting the SRO agreement with the school district on hold.

"The SRO program simply can't continue," he said. "There's too much risk and uncertainty."

Jacobson told the council about how some hypothetical situations would unfold with the new law in place. A student could start a disturbance in the lunchroom by screaming and throwing food trays on the floor. Because this behavior doesn't involve a risk of bodily harm or death, the SRO is not allowed to use force, even if it appears that the offense will continue. "The officer would have to just sit and watch what would happen," he said.

In another scenario, if a student started breaking windows, the SRO could use reasonable force to restrain the student because the broken glass could cause injuries, Jacobson said.

Neither Kent nor Jacobson asked for action the night of the meeting. They said they will work with the school district, the council and the community to figure out how to work around the new law. School starts next Tuesday, Sept. 5.

"We've got to be real creative to make this work," Jacobson said, adding that no one wants the officers to become "glorified hall monitors" under the new law's use of force directives.

Mayor Bobbie Osterberg said the new law "strikes at the core of the SRO program — its integrity."

Council member Andrew Wiener agreed. "It can't be overstated how importants SROs are," he said.

Jacobson said that there is speculation about why the changes are being implemented. He said a certain segment of the population does not want officers in schools.

Kent said the SRO program has helped students gain a better understanding of police officers and the work they do.

"It's too important to throw in the towel," he said. "We will continue to work for a solution."

The Alexandria Police Department has been providing police services for the district since the 2015-2016 school year, which included a three-quarters time officer at both Discovery Middle School and Alexandria Area High School.

In 2022, SROs gerated about 680 calls for service to assist Alexandria Public Schools, according to a report Kent gave the council in February. Calls that officers handled included mental health, juvenile trouble, threats, fights/assaults, thefts, welfare checks, medicals, school traffic patrols, driving complaints, public assists, crashes and child protection.

Session provided 'pretty good outcomes' for cities

The 2023 legislative session caused a clash between the priorities of the DFL – which controlled the House, the Senate and the governor’s office – and the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities and other interest groups but resulted in “pretty good outcomes.”

That’s what coalition spokesperson Elizabeth Wefel told the council in a CGMC’s annual report to the Alexandria City Council on Monday, Aug. 28.

The City of Alexandria, for instance, will receive an increase in Local Government Aid . It will rise from $1.6 million to $1.91 million.

Wefel said the coalition’s goal going into the 2023 session was to increasing Local Government Aid by at least $150 million. But the boost had to contend with child and dependent tax credits, Gov. Tim Walz’s tax rebate checks, public safety aid and housing aid, which shrunk the LGA’s piece of the budget surplus pie. The final outcome was an $80 million increase.

The bonding bill, Wefel said, took a winding road to pass, but the session ended with the largest infrastructure package in state history. The DFL agreed to provide $300 million in nursing home aid; and the GOP agreed to a traditional bonding bill totaling $1.5 billion and a cash infrastructure bill amounting to $1.1 billion.

Wefel said the bonding bill finally came together because of several factors – public pressure from the coalition and other stakeholders; local pressure from city officials and constituents; the state hadn’t passed a bonding bill since 2020; there was a credible threat of a bad alternative – a cash bill; and legislators were willing to compromise.

Another accomplishment, Wefel said, was bipartisan support to provide $240 million to help cities begin the process of inventorying lead lines and replacing them.

Historic investments in water infrastructure and programs were included in a last-minute bonding issue, Wefel said. This included $80 million for point source implementation grants; $87 million for the water infrastructure fund; $41 million for federal fund matching; and $262 million for local Greater Minnesota projects.

Clean Water Legacy funds provided $16.2 million for point source implementation grans and $1.3 million for chloride reduction.

New business on Broadway gets loans

A new retail space may soon occupy the former Scandinavian Gift Shop building at 604 Broadway.

The council approved a revolving loan fund request from Bon Nuit, LLC, the property owner, and the operator of the business, which is changing its name. The business will specialize in tea, according to City Planner Mike Weber.

The project includes remodeling and renovation of the interior to prepare for its re-use as a retail space.

Dionne Peterson will receive $140,000 from the city’s revolving loan fund. She agreed to pay the loan back over 15 years at an interest rate of 8.25%.

The total cost of the project is $351,550.

The revolving loan fund has a balance of $507,760 as of July 31, according to Weber.

Peterson also requested and received a $5,000 loan from the city’s downtown redevelopment revolving loan fund for exterior remodeling, new awnings, signage and front door. She agreed to pay that loan back over four years at an interest rate of 2.54%.

The Scandinavian Gift Ship at 604 Broadway was closed after the building received substantial smoke damage from the Alexandria downtown fire in 2020 . It’s now located at 509 Broadway.

Property rezoned for business use

A zoning request was approved that could clear the way for a new development that would accommodate small businesses that are looking for shop space or a small office area.

Stu Wood wants the rezone the property, located north of the east-west leg of Northside Drive, from single family residential to general business.

Wood told the planning commission the demand for such space is huge. He said he would take the existing property and split it into six or seven parcels. He would lease a couple buildings, sell a couple buildings or develop the property to what his clients want. Each building, he said, would be about 0.7 acres and large enough to accommodate a 40-by-60 foot accessory building with an office.

In other zoning-related action, the council approved an exception to platting request from Roger Duncan. He wants to divide a 10.28 acre of an unplatted tract of land at 1608 Latoka Drive by splitting off the existing house and one acre of land. This is not a proposal for development.

Lights on Broadway parade is back

Lights on Broadway will hold its second annual lighted holiday parade that follows the annual “Christmas in the Fort” and the downtown lighting ceremony held the day after Thanksgiving.

The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 24 at 5:30 p.m.

The parade will follow 5th Avenue from the Fairgrounds to Broadway and end at Ninth Avenue and Broadway.

The council approved a special event permit to the organizers, Friends of Christmas .

Last year’s parade was a huge success, said Kris Chisholm, representing the Friends of Christmas. About 1,000 people attended and more than 50 floats were registered.

The council issued two other special event permits:

