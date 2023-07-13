Alexandria woman transported to hospital after collision north of Fairfax, Minnesota

FAIRFAX — A 36-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was passing other vehicles and ended up in a collision with two semitractors.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol ’s accident report , Theresa Mari Tudisco, of Alexandria , was transported to the Olivia Hospital & Clinic for treatment.

An initial investigation revealed Tudisco was driving a 2017 Honda Accord southbound on Highway 4 passing other vehicles when she came across two semis also on the road, before all the vehicles collided

The crash was reported around 2:43 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 4 and 660th Avenue in Renville County .

According to the report, 24-year-old Caleb Gary Schumacher, of Lamberton, and Tarol J. Stone, 62, of Hutchinson, were the other two drivers involved in the crash. However, neither suffered any injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, all three drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Neither Stone nor Schumacher were listed as having alcohol involved, but alcohol was listed as an unknown factor with Tudisco.

Road conditions were reported as dry.

The Fairfax Fire Department, Fairfax Ambulance, Fairfax Police and the Renville County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.