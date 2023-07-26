Alexandria woman honored for protecting drinking water

ALEXANDRIA — An Alexandria woman has been recognized for her work protecting drinking water, which is unusual, as the honor typically goes to a public water system.

For 20 years, Marilyn Bayerl has worked with cities throughout Minnesota to help them protect drinking water. Motivated to help cities through what can be a confusing and intimidating process, as well as protect the aquifers, her work became her second act. In her 20s she worked as a licensed practical nurse, and it was when she returned to school to become an RN that she discovered the world of water protection.

She ended up becoming an aquatic biologist at age 40 and worked for the Douglas County Land and Resource Management division before launching her own business, Bayerl Water Resources.

Bayerl was a finalist for the 2023 Source Water Protection Award from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Rural Water Association. She earned the respect of all of her colleagues, said Steve Robertson, source water protection supervisor at the state health department.

“It’s unusual for an individual to be a nominee,” he said. "Commonly it’s a public water system that are nominees and winners; occasionally an individual stands out."

ADVERTISEMENT

Katie Breth, a source water specialist with the rural water association, said she nominated Bayerl because of her "large contributions" to protecting drinking water.

“Marilyn has been very active in developing wellhead protection plans,” she said.

Drinking water in Minnesota generally comes from two places: Wells and rivers. The Twin Cities and St. Cloud get their drinking water from the Mississippi River, while Alexandria draws its water from wells.

Drinking water can be threatened by many things, including uncapped wells and chemical sprays on farm fields. In Alexandria, contaminated soils around old gas stations pose a hazard, as does chloride contamination in Lake Agnes.

The state requires public water suppliers to develop plans to protect their wellheads. A hydrologist figures out how far water can travel in 10 years, which depends on the location and depth of the aquifer, and then maps out vulnerable areas that need protecting.

A plan might include things like capping old wells or banning new ones, as Alexandria has done, Bayerl said. Also, contaminated soils can be removed when land is redeveloped.

Water protection can be a political process with health officials pushing for their priorities and cities with their own budgets and needs. Bayerl learned how to navigate those competing pressures.

“To me, being an advocate for these cities and helping them to understand what they can do has been the most fulfilling,” she said.

That includes letting cities know what they have to do versus what state officials want them to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The department of health will sometimes step in and say, 'I’d like you to put this in your plan,'" she said. “I feel they come in sometimes and intimidate the cities into doing things they don’t need to do and it’s a hardship for them.”

She has found that farmers are willing to participate in protecting drinking water as long as they are included in the planning process, and she called industries "good neighbors" also willing to cooperate.

This map shows where Alexandria's drinking water supply is most vulnerable to contamination, with the dark orange area being the most vulnerable. (Contributed)

Over her career, she has helped cities prepare hundred of plans and also get funding for the work. Her career actually started with Alexandria and will end here, as Alexandria was the first city to hire her to develop its protection plan, which they must do every 10 years. She helped the city with its second plan and now its third, which is in the review process. It will be the last plan she writes, as she will retire once it's completed.

Bayerl's work has taken her on the road, so she hasn't had much chance to get involved with local organizations. After retirement, however, she hopes to volunteer with hospice and with the elderly.

The award she was a finalist for is also named the Dave Neiman Award. Neiman, the rural water planner for Alexandria, possessed a wealth of knowledge, Bayerl said, and she learned quite a bit from him.

“To get the award, his award, is very meaningful to me,” she said.