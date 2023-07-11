Alexandria takes first steps to regulate adult-use marijuana

ALEXANDRIA – The City of Alexandria is taking its first steps to regulate marijuana, which was legalized for recreational, adult use by the Minnesota Legislature in the 2023 session.

At its Monday night meeting, the Alexandria City Council took preliminary action that creates a new section of city code prohibiting the use of marijuana in public places.

This includes public streets, avenues, boulevards, right of ways, roads, alleys, sidewalks, parks, trails, parking lots, beaches, piers, public buildings and the airport.

Those who violate the code will be charged with a petty misdemeanor and fined up to $300 or the maximum amount allowed by state law.

City Attorney Tom Jacobson said the ordinance follows the new state law that allows cities to define “public places” as broadly as they want. Cities, however, can’t ban marijuana at three specific locations – a private residence or yard; private property not generally accessible by the public; and the premises of an establishment or event that is licensed to permit on-site use of marijuana, Jacobson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Jacobson

The ordinance states that Alexandria is committed to providing safe and healthy environments and as part of that commitment, the city has already determined that using tobacco products and electric delivery devices in city parks and other public places are “detrimental to the health and safety of its community.”

City ordinances already prohibit the consumption of liquor in its parks and other public places except during licensed community festivals.

“The city has recognized that based on the most reliable and up-to-date scientific evidence, the rapid introduction of newly legalized adult-use cannabis products presents a significant potential threat to the public health, safety and welfare of the residents of Alexandria, and particularly to youth,” the ordinance says.

The ordinance goes on to say that the city has the opportunity to be “proactive and make decisions that will mitigate this threat and reduce exposure of young people to cannabis and related products and to the marketing of these products and improve compliance among cannabis users with laws prohibiting the use of such products in public places.”

In a related action, the council also gave preliminary approval to adding marijuana use to the city’s list of public nuisances.

This ordinance declares the following as nuisances affecting health:



Dense smoke, noxious fumes, gas and soot, or cinders in unreasonable quantities.

Any use of adult-use cannabis flower, which is injurious to health, indecent or offensive to the senses, or an obstruction to the free use of property so as to interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property.

Both of the ordinance amendments must receive final approval at a future council meeting in order to take effect. The meeting is set for July 24.

The council is also considering whether to enact a moratorium on businesses that want to sell cannabis products. It will hold a public hearing on July 24.