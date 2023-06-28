Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Alexandria police arrest burglary suspect

All items, including an ATV, were recovered, according to authorities.

Al Edenloff
Today at 12:08 PM

ALEXANDRIA — A St. Cloud man was arrested on Tuesday, June 27 in connection with a burglary at Ollie's Service on Donna Drive in Alexandria.

The incident started during the overnight hours of Sunday, June 25, when a male party cut the fence and broke into the Ollie’s Service storage area and shop, according to the Alexandria Police Departement.

The suspect left with numerous tools, other store items and a 2014 all-terrain vehicle.

Detectives worked with employees and believed they located the stolen tools on an internet sales site, according to police. Detectives used that information to contact the seller and arranged to meet with him.

Following further investigation, police made contact with the seller, Scott Jacobson, 45, and he was arrested on burglary charges, along with stolen vehicle, driving while intoxicated, theft and drug charges.

All of the stolen items were recovered, including the ATV, according to police.

The Alexandria Police Department was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Jacobson is currently in custody at the Douglas County Jail awaiting a court appearance. The case remains under investigation by detectives.

"We would like to thank Ollie’s and the public for the information and leads that were shared with our agency through this investigation," said Police Chief Scott Kent.

