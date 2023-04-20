Alexandria mayor asks residents to lower flags in honor of fallen deputy

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Mayor Bobbie Osterberg encourages residents to lower their flags in honor of Pope County Deputy Josh Owen, who was killed while responding to a domestic assault on April 15.

Osterberg issued the following statement:

"As an act of love, respect and gratitude, to honor the life, and memory of Deputy Joshua Owen; and as an act of support for all law enforcement and first responders who are charged with protecting and serving our community; I am inviting all businesses and residents in the City of Alexandria to fly their American flag at half-mast from Friday, April 21 at 8 a.m. to Monday, April 24 at 8 a.m. Deputy Owen’s funeral will be held on Saturday at Minnewaska High

School."