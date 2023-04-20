99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Alexandria mayor asks residents to lower flags in honor of fallen deputy

Pope County Deputy Josh Owen was killed while responding to a domestic assault April 15.

Officer Down Memorial Page April 16, 2023
Pope County Deputy Sheriff Josh Owen was added to the Officer Down Memorial Page Sunday, April 16, 2023. He was listed with along with three other officer from New Orleans and Chetek and Cameron, Wisconsin, all kill in the line of duty last week.
Contributed screenshot / ODMP.org
April 20, 2023 at 1:20 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Mayor Bobbie Osterberg encourages residents to lower their flags in honor of Pope County Deputy Josh Owen, who was killed while responding to a domestic assault on April 15.

Osterberg issued the following statement:

"As an act of love, respect and gratitude, to honor the life, and memory of Deputy Joshua Owen; and as an act of support for all law enforcement and first responders who are charged with protecting and serving our community; I am inviting all businesses and residents in the City of Alexandria to fly their American flag at half-mast from Friday, April 21 at 8 a.m. to Monday, April 24 at 8 a.m. Deputy Owen’s funeral will be held on Saturday at Minnewaska High
School."

What To Read Next
Local
Minnesota pollution agency seeks public input on restoring Sauk River watershed
May 11, 2023 06:22 AM
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
EP Environment
Local
Alexandria Senior College lecturer lists possible solutions for imperiled wetlands
May 10, 2023 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
Local
Correction
May 10, 2023 01:59 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff