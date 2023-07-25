Alexandria may impose 18-month moratorium on marijuana businesses

ALEXANDRIA — Under a new city ordinance, marijuana businesses won’t be allowed to operate in Alexandria for 18 months.

At its meeting Monday night, the Alexandria City Council gave preliminary approval to the moratorium. It matches the 18-month timeline the state has set for determining how the process will work for regulating cannabis businesses.

The moratorium must be approved a second time and requires another public hearing before it can take effect.

The moratorium follows the actions that were taken at the council’s July 10 meeting to regulate marijuana, which was legalized for recreational, adult use by the Minnesota Legislature in the 2023 session.

City Attorney Tom Jacobson drafted the moratorium ordinance, which temporarily prohibits the operation of a cannabis business in the city until the city has time to study restrictions.

Jacobson said the ordinance follows a new state law that specifically defines "cannabis business" and includes all cannabis-related activities, from cultivating and transporting to wholesaling and sales.

“All of that would be temporarily prohibited while the moratorium is in place,” Jacobson told the council in a memo.

Tom Jacobson

The statute requires cities to be "studying" time, place, and manner restrictions before they can impose the moratorium. This includes establishing zoning districts where using marijuana would be allowed or how far they would have to be from schools and churches.

The statute doesn’t mention "sales" being banned during the moratorium, instead it allows the city to "prohibit the operation of a cannabis business" until January 1, 2025.

Three people opposed the moratorium during the public comment period. A resident who is from Colorado, which allows marijuana, said called the moratorium a bad idea. He said that although adult-use cannabis is a divisive issue, it can provide huge business opportunities.

Tom E. Lee of Parkers Prairie said the city was being hypocritical by owning two liquor stores and profiting from it. He said that liquor causes more dangerous consequences, including domestic fights and drunk driving that lead to deaths. Lee said that marijuana lessens the pain for cancer victims.

A small business owner, Jason Kraska of Alexandria, told the council that cannabis was one of the fastest growing businesses in America but a moratorium would put small cannabis businesses in Alexandria would face disadvantage trying to compete with big cannabis businesses that operate in multiple states.

Kraska also said that a 10-year study showed that children who live in states that allow marijuana are less likely to try or use it.

Council members pointed out that a moratorium would allow the city to "get their ducks in a row" while the state determines licensing and other regulations.

City Administrator Marty Schulz said the city wants to be ready if the state starts to regulate cannabis businesses before the Jan. 1, 2025 date. He said the city could lift the moratorium at an earlier date.

In related action, the council gave final approval to create a new section of city code prohibiting the use of marijuana in public places.

This includes public streets, avenues, boulevards, right of ways, roads, alleys, sidewalks, parks, trails, parking lots, beaches, piers, public buildings and the airport.

Those who violate the code will be charged with a petty misdemeanor and fined up to $300 or the maximum amount allowed by state law.

Jacobson said the ordinance follows the new state law that allows cities to define “public places” as broadly as they want. Cities, however, can’t ban marijuana at three specific locations – a private residence or yard; private property not generally accessible by the public; and the premises of an establishment or event that is licensed to permit on-site use of marijuana, Jacobson said.

The ordinance states that Alexandria is committed to providing safe and healthy environments and as part of that commitment, the city has already determined that using tobacco products and electric delivery devices in city parks and other public places are “detrimental to the health and safety of its community.”

City ordinances already prohibit the consumption of liquor in its parks and other public places except during licensed community festivals.

The council also gave final approval to adding marijuana use to the city’s list of public nuisances.

This ordinance declares the following as nuisances affecting health:

