Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News Local

Alexandria man arrested after stabbing Sunday morning

Victim was transferred to Alomere Health.

EP Crime
TheaDesign/theaphotography - stock.adobe.co
Al Edenloff
By Al Edenloff
Today at 12:31 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria police officers arrested an Alexandria man after a stabbing early Sunday morning, Aug. 20.

At 1:47 a.m., the Alexandria Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance responded to the report of a disturbance at an apartment complex on the 1900 block of Aga Drive.

After arriving at the scene, officers learned that a 30-year-old Alexandria man had been stabbed. No weapon was recovered at the scene, according to Police Chief Scott Kent.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Alomere Health Hospital in Alexandria. His condition is not known.

The suspect, Mohamed Jama, 34, of Alexandria was arrested and is in custody for second-degree assault and obstructing the legal process. He is awaiting an initial court appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case is still under investigation, Kent said.

Al Edenloff
By Al Edenloff
Al Edenloff is the editor of the twice-weekly Echo Press. He started his journalism career when he was in 10th grade, writing football and basketball stories for the Parkers Prairie Independent.
What To Read Next
EP Water Accident
Breaking News
Local
2 boat crashes on 2 Douglas County lakes happen minutes apart
1d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
For the record
1d ago
DSC_0047.JPG
Local
Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery-Redwood Falls to be dedicated on Saturday
2d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Osman Shriners-Alex parade.jpg
News
More than 1,000 Shriners will be in Alexandria Aug. 23 through Aug. 26
3d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
1-Leah Maddock-DSC_0301.JPG
Prep
Girls tennis: Osakis aims to fight for section title
3d ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
Loon in water by rocks
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Darling loon
4h ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
3344865+Blotter.jpg
Osakis
Osakis Police Blotter: August 10-16
4h ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson