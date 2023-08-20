Alexandria man arrested after stabbing Sunday morning

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria police officers arrested an Alexandria man after a stabbing early Sunday morning, Aug. 20.

At 1:47 a.m., the Alexandria Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance responded to the report of a disturbance at an apartment complex on the 1900 block of Aga Drive.

After arriving at the scene, officers learned that a 30-year-old Alexandria man had been stabbed. No weapon was recovered at the scene, according to Police Chief Scott Kent.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Alomere Health Hospital in Alexandria. His condition is not known.

The suspect, Mohamed Jama, 34, of Alexandria was arrested and is in custody for second-degree assault and obstructing the legal process. He is awaiting an initial court appearance.

The case is still under investigation, Kent said.

