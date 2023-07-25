Alexandria Golf Club plans to build par-3 course

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Golf Club will be able to build a new well for a new nine-hole, par-3 golf course.

The council granted the AGC an exemption of the city’s prohibition of drilling any new private wells for domestic or industrial use.

This will allow the AGC to install a 12-inch irrigation well on its property at 2300 North Nokomis NE for the yet-to-be-constructed par-3 course, which is referred to as the "Little Darling Project.”

The ALP Utilities Board of Public Utilities and the council take into account several criteria when reviewing exemption applications. They include:



Availability of a water service stub (which there is).

Proof that city water is detrimental to property or operations.

Relationship of the exemption to the city’s wellhead protection plan.

On a 4-1 vote, the council allowed the exemption based on the criteria and other findings of fact:

AGC’s application suggests that city water is not appropriate for golf course turfgrass irrigation.

The Board of Public Utilities considered the application and voted 3-2 to recommend the council to grant the exemption.

AGC’s concerns about the use of city water for golf course turfgrass irrigation is evidence that municipal water would be detrimental to AGC’s property or operations, and this outweighs the following facts – the water service stub serving AGC is adequate to meet the AGC’s need; the Minnesota Department of Health opposes such wells; and other properties in the city have successfully used city water for irrigation purposes.

Council member Roger Thalman opposed the exemption. He said there are golf courses, such as one in Marshall, that use city water for irrigation.

In its application, the AGC said that city water would have a high mineral content that is less optimal for turfgrass, landscape plant and landscape wells. “Using municipal water to irrigate the Little Darling par-3 course would be inefficient, costly and arguably, a poor use of natural resources available to the community,” said Jerry Rose, Little Darling Project chair and AGC board member, in a letter to the city.

Mayor Bobbie Osterberg, who doesn't vote unless to break a tie, expressed several concerns about allowing the exemption. She said every time the a well punctures a hole in the aquifer it increased the risk of contamination. She said the AGC's argument that city water would be detrimental to the golf course was based on "anecdotal" and "light-weight" evidence.

The new course will be operated as a separate entity from the AGC and no operational funds from the current core golf course will be used to support the Little Darling par-3 course.

The AGC's long-term vision is to partner with neighboring schools, such as Voyager Elementary, to create additional learning and outside enjoyment for students, Rose said.

Alexandria Golf Club owns approximately 50 acres of property located to the south of its maintenance facility, driving range and hole 8 and 9 of the existing golf course. The property was leased as farmland for many years and has been placed in the Conservation Reserve Program in recent years.

The AGC plans to build the course on approximately 18 of the 50 acres. According to the AGC, the natural topography of the property “is magnificent and will be an incredible venue for a world class par-3 course that will provide significant benefits to our community, our youth, and our local businesses.”

Update on street projects

City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven gave the council an update on street projects:

18th Avenue. The contractor is making good progress. The remaining work mostly consists of the paving of the bituminous wear course, striping, seeding and landscaping. The street has three islands on it. Work will be substantially complete by the end of August.

Local street paving project. All streets have been paved. The projects look great, Schoonhoven said. He said the cost of $350,000 was well spent because a full reclaim of the streets would have been $600,000.

SunOpta/Good Neighbors public utilities. All underground utility installation and the placement of all aggregate base is complete on phase 1. The right turn lane and the acceleration lane at the east entrance on the County road has been paved. The contractor is planning on proceeding with the phase two streets and utilities this year. The phase two final plat was approved at last week's planning commission meeting. Staff is working with the developer on a revised developer's agreement for this next phase of work.

Rosewood Lane regional pond. A preconstruction meeting was held July 19. The contractor will be starting work soon. All work will be complete by the end of September.

Douglas County roundabouts: Both freeway roundabouts are now open. Work continues at the YMCA roundabout. Assuming good weather, the roundabout is scheduled to be open around the time of the Douglas County Fair, Aug. 16-19.

$1.1 million fund transfer approved

The council approved a resolution to transfer $1.1 million from the city’s general fund to the capital improvement fund.

The city, as recommended by the state, follows a financial policy of having an unassigned fund balance of about 35% to 50% of the fund operating revenues or no less than five months of operating expenditures.

The city’s transfer aligns with that policy.

HR director position revisions considered

The council received a request from the city's personnel committee to revise the position of assistant city administrator/human resources director.

Changes are needed because the person that has the job, Karin Tank, will be resigning, effective Sept. 1.

The city’s personnel committee recommended updating the position description to create a stand-alone human resources position. References to assistant city administrator duties and title would be removed.

Also, Mike Weber, community development director, will serve as interim city administrator.

City staff planned to advertise for the position of human resources director.

Council member Scott Allen said the city shouldn't rush to make a decision. He said there may be ways for the city to save money by outsourcing some of the HR services.

Council member Roger Thalman said that HR workload is increasing and he would be uncomfortable not having an HR person at City Hall.

The council voted to refer the matter back to the personnel committee.

The position is a replacement and has been included in the 2023-2024 budget.

Heliport amendment gets final approval

An amendment to the city’s code regarding Alomere Health’s heliport overlay district received final approval.

City staff said that because of the length of the ordinance, it wouldn’t be economically feasible to print the complete text in the newspaper so it will be published “by reference” instead, meaning the amendment will be summarized.

A full copy of the ordnance is on file at City Hall and copies are available.

The code, section 10.34, regulates and restricts the height of structures and objects in the vicinity of the heliport pad.

About three years ago, a state re-inspection found some non-compliant areas but the hospital has since brought the pad back into compliance.

Elks receive temporary liquor license

The Alexandria Elks Lodge received a temporary on-sale liquor license to serve beer during the Douglas County Fair on Aug. 16-19.

A beer tent will be set up on Calorie Lane for the duration of the fair. Another beer tent will be located on the west side of the race track for the concert on Saturday night only.

Public comments

Only one person spoke during the public comment period, Judd Hoff of Alexandria.

He objects to those who display the blue line flags in support of law enforcement and those who display "disgusting and tainted" flags that do not honor veterans. He said he would continue looking for flag violations.