Alexandria Elks to host benefit for family of Josh Owen, deputy who was killed in the line of duty

ALEXANDRIA — The Elks Lodge in Alexandria will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, June 17 for the family of Josh Owen , the Pope County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance in Cyrus on April 15, 2023.

The event, which includes a ribeye steak dinner for $20, will take place from 3 to 7:30 p.m.

All proceeds will go to Owen's wife, Shannon Stoeckel Owen, and son, Rylan.

A portion of Fillmore Street will be closed during the event, which is open to the public. Organizers hope to raise $10,000.