Alexandria Elks to host benefit for family of Josh Owen, deputy who was killed in the line of duty

It will take place Saturday, June 17 from 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Josh Owen n his K9 dog in undated photo
An undated photo of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen and his K9 dog Karma. Deputy Josh Owen died after being shot while responding with other officers on Saturday, April 15, 2023, to a domestic incident in Cyrus, Minn.
Contributed / Pope County Sheriff's Department
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 9:37 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Elks Lodge in Alexandria will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, June 17 for the family of Josh Owen , the Pope County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance in Cyrus on April 15, 2023.
The event, which includes a ribeye steak dinner for $20, will take place from 3 to 7:30 p.m.
All proceeds will go to Owen's wife, Shannon Stoeckel Owen, and son, Rylan.
A portion of Fillmore Street will be closed during the event, which is open to the public. Organizers hope to raise $10,000.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
