Alexandria Downtown Merchants Association seeks donations for flower baskets

With a donation of $20, $30, $50 or $100, your business can sponsor a basket to help make downtown Alexandria come alive.

Watering flowers
This contributed file photo shows Sandy Sailor watering flower baskets that adds a nice touch of color to Alexandria's downtown area.
File photo
By Echo Press staff report
April 14, 2023 at 10:49 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Downtown Merchants Association is seeking support from local business owners and others to put up and maintain the flower baskets on Broadway.

Beautifying downtown Alexandria for the summer is important to the community, according to the association and it's asking businesses to sponsor the flower baskets.

"With a donation of $20, $30, $50 or $100, your business can sponsor a basket to help make downtown Alexandria come alive," the association said. "Our beautiful flower baskets are a summertime staple in Downtown Alexandria, and we are already getting excited for their return!"

If you would like to help beautify downtown, go to the Alexandria Downtown Merchants Assocation's Facebook page and send a copy of the coupon to: Downtown Merchants Association, Attn: Flower Baskets, P.O. Box 344, Alexandria, MN 56308.

Or pay online at: https://checkout.square.site/.../DMWUEGBIJDHHCD3D2EIERQ7A...

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
