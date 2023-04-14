Alexandria Downtown Merchants Association seeks donations for flower baskets

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Downtown Merchants Association is seeking support from local business owners and others to put up and maintain the flower baskets on Broadway.

Beautifying downtown Alexandria for the summer is important to the community, according to the association and it's asking businesses to sponsor the flower baskets.

"With a donation of $20, $30, $50 or $100, your business can sponsor a basket to help make downtown Alexandria come alive," the association said. "Our beautiful flower baskets are a summertime staple in Downtown Alexandria, and we are already getting excited for their return!"

If you would like to help beautify downtown, go to the Alexandria Downtown Merchants Assocation's Facebook page and send a copy of the coupon to: Downtown Merchants Association, Attn: Flower Baskets, P.O. Box 344, Alexandria, MN 56308.

Or pay online at: https://checkout.square.site/.../DMWUEGBIJDHHCD3D2EIERQ7A...